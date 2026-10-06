Giulia Deamina Completes Fashion Revolution Trilogy With Volume 3, A Young Fashion Academy That Brings Neurodiversity Into The Creative Conversation

MENAFN - GetNews) Launching worldwide October 15, 2026, the final volume invites readers ages 12 to 18, across all genders and ways of thinking, to move from reading about fashion to creating it

New York, New York - October 6, 2026 - Publisher, fashion editor and author Giulia Deamina will release Fashion Revolution Vol. 3: A Young Fashion Academy worldwide on October 15, 2026, completing an educational trilogy designed to grow with its readers from early childhood through the teenage years.

Created for readers ages 12 to 18 and all genders, the new volume turns fashion education into an interactive academy. Readers step inside the worlds of luxury fashion houses, haute couture and the world's fashion capitals while exploring styling, color, sustainability, branding, marketing, visual merchandising and entrepreneurship. The book is guided by a single philosophy: fashion education without labels.

From Reader to Creative

At the center of Volume 3 are its Academy Challenges, a series of hands-on exercises that ask readers to sketch collections, experiment with styling, build brand identities, develop campaigns and explore future materials. Along the way, they follow how an idea travels from creative concept to retail shelf. The journey ends with each reader designing a fashion house of their own.

"I don't want to tell the next generation what fashion should look like," said Deamina. "I want to give them the knowledge, tools and freedom to imagine what it could become."

Fashion and ADHD: Different Minds, Different Ways to Create

For the first time in the series, Deamina introduces Fashion × ADHD, a section that brings neurodiversity into the conversation around fashion and creativity. Drawing on her work as a certified ADHD coach, she explores how imagination, learning and creative thinking can follow different paths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 7.1 million children and adolescents in the United States, roughly 1 in 9, had received an ADHD diagnosis as of 2022.

Volume 3 is not written exclusively for readers with ADHD. Instead, Fashion × ADHD forms part of a wider message about individuality, presenting the book as an inclusive academy for every young creative, regardless of gender or way of thinking.

"Different minds. Different identities. Different visions. One creative world," Deamina said.

One Trilogy, Three Stages

The Fashion Revolution series was structured as a single educational journey across three age groups. Volume 1, Discover, introduces children ages 3 to 6 to fashion through imagination, drawing and creative play. Volume 2, Understand, written for ages 6 to 12, explores fashion history, sustainability, color psychology and the relationship between fashion and the mind. Volume 3, Create, for ages 12 to 18, completes the series with a focus on luxury, style, identity, industry, entrepreneurship and the future of fashion.

"Education should inspire. Creativity should empower. Knowledge should transform," Deamina said.

Fashion With Purpose

The final volume also carries its message beyond the page. A portion of proceeds from Fashion Revolution Vol. 3 will support the House of VUU Foundation, founded by the celebrity haute couture designer Nancy Vuu, whose philanthropic initiatives support children and families in need.

Fashion Revolution Vol. 3: A Young Fashion Academy launches worldwide on October 15, 2026. Deamina is available for international interviews, editorial features and educational collaborations.

More information is available at giuliadeaminabooks.

About Giulia Deamina

Giulia Deamina is an internationally recognized publisher, fashion editor, entrepreneur, television personality, ADHD coach and children's nonfiction author whose career spans more than two decades across fashion, luxury, media, education and publishing. With Severals executive education programs and MBA-level certifications across business, marketing, fashion, luxury brand management, journalism, education and ADHD coaching. Her work centers on the belief that elegance is not simply how we present ourselves, but how we think, create, learn and inspire.

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