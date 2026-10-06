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Tech Mahindra Expands Agentic AI Readiness With Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 6th October 2026: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation and technology consulting solutions to enterprises across industries, announced an expansion of its agentic AI readiness through partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership aims at scaling hands-on capabilities of Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise across Tech Mahindra's global workforce to support growing enterprise demand for production-ready AI.
Tech Mahindra's scaled readiness combines trained and certified talent with reusable industry solutions, production deployment experience, and a growing portfolio of agentic AI solutions and agents. Its expanding portfolio includes industry-specific solutions available through Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling customers accelerate adoption of enterprise AI with capabilities designed for real-world business environments. This combination is designed to help customers move from AI experimentation to implementation and adoption.
A key element of this expansion is 'Build with Gemini', a Google Cloud hands-on workshop that Tech Mahindra is rolling out to more than 12,500 associates worldwide. Designed as an immersive event, 'Build with Gemini' empowers participants learn to create, secure, and govern AI agents using Gemini Enterprise tools and solutions including Agent Runtime, Agent Gateway, and Model Armor. Attendees develop practical skills that can be applied directly into client engagements, complementing Tech Mahindra's broader 'AI Delivered Right' strategy, which focuses on translating AI innovation into responsible, secure, and measurable enterprise outcomes.
Associates completing the 'Build with Gemini' workshop earn a Google Cloud Skill Badge, further strengthening the talent base supporting Tech Mahindra's delivery capabilities. This builds on Tech Mahindra's experience deploying Gemini Enterprise in complex enterprise environments and developing industry-specific agentic AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors.
Pramod Panda, Chief Learning Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,“Enterprise AI will scale only when organizations can combine technology innovation with the talent and delivery capability required to put it into production. Together with Google Cloud, we are building that capability by combining hands-on Gemini Enterprise expertise with industry solutions, agents, and real-world deployment experience. This strengthens our ability to help clients move faster from AI ambition to measurable outcomes, consistent with our AI Delivered Right approach.”
Kelly Rogan, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, "Enterprises are shifting rapidly from AI experimentation to deployment, where domain expertise and robust engineering matter most. By scaling Gemini Enterprise, Tech Mahindra equips its global teams to build, deploy, and govern agentic AI solutions. Together, we are helping joint customers accelerate innovation and drive business value with Google Cloud."
The expansion reinforces Tech Mahindra's focus on collaborating with Google Cloud to help enterprises build the skills, solutions, and delivery capacity required to move agentic AI from experimentation to production at scale.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM, BSE: 532755) offers AI-powered technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.
Tech Mahindra's scaled readiness combines trained and certified talent with reusable industry solutions, production deployment experience, and a growing portfolio of agentic AI solutions and agents. Its expanding portfolio includes industry-specific solutions available through Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling customers accelerate adoption of enterprise AI with capabilities designed for real-world business environments. This combination is designed to help customers move from AI experimentation to implementation and adoption.
A key element of this expansion is 'Build with Gemini', a Google Cloud hands-on workshop that Tech Mahindra is rolling out to more than 12,500 associates worldwide. Designed as an immersive event, 'Build with Gemini' empowers participants learn to create, secure, and govern AI agents using Gemini Enterprise tools and solutions including Agent Runtime, Agent Gateway, and Model Armor. Attendees develop practical skills that can be applied directly into client engagements, complementing Tech Mahindra's broader 'AI Delivered Right' strategy, which focuses on translating AI innovation into responsible, secure, and measurable enterprise outcomes.
Associates completing the 'Build with Gemini' workshop earn a Google Cloud Skill Badge, further strengthening the talent base supporting Tech Mahindra's delivery capabilities. This builds on Tech Mahindra's experience deploying Gemini Enterprise in complex enterprise environments and developing industry-specific agentic AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors.
Pramod Panda, Chief Learning Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,“Enterprise AI will scale only when organizations can combine technology innovation with the talent and delivery capability required to put it into production. Together with Google Cloud, we are building that capability by combining hands-on Gemini Enterprise expertise with industry solutions, agents, and real-world deployment experience. This strengthens our ability to help clients move faster from AI ambition to measurable outcomes, consistent with our AI Delivered Right approach.”
Kelly Rogan, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, "Enterprises are shifting rapidly from AI experimentation to deployment, where domain expertise and robust engineering matter most. By scaling Gemini Enterprise, Tech Mahindra equips its global teams to build, deploy, and govern agentic AI solutions. Together, we are helping joint customers accelerate innovation and drive business value with Google Cloud."
The expansion reinforces Tech Mahindra's focus on collaborating with Google Cloud to help enterprises build the skills, solutions, and delivery capacity required to move agentic AI from experimentation to production at scale.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM, BSE: 532755) offers AI-powered technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.
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