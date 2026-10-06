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Aahwahan Foundation With The Support Of Tredence CSR Strengthens Care And Well-Being Of 78 Senior Citizens At Its Gurugram Old Age Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 6 October 2026: Aahwahan Foundation, with the support of Tredence CSR, is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Meethi Muskan' initiative, inaugurated at Aahwahan Old Age Home, H. NO, Police chouki, B130, Krishna Hospital Wali Gali, Near Sector 4, Gurugram - 122001. The initiative aims to support senior citizens living in old age homes by improving their living conditions and providing essential assistance in areas such as food, healthcare, clothing, hygiene and overall well-being. At Gurugram Old Age Home, a total of 78 senior citizens benefited from the 'Meethi Muskan' initiative. Through this initiative, Aahwahan Foundation seeks to bring greater care, dignity, happiness and hope to elderly people who require continued support. The initiative is designed to provide consistent assistance while contributing to the overall physical, emotional and social well-being of senior citizens.
The elderly residents of this old-age home come from underprivileged and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. They have spent most of their lives earning a living through daily wage and manual labour. At this stage of their lives, they are no longer able to work to support themselves or afford the care and medical treatment they need. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation, said,“A smile from an elderly person can carry a lifetime of stories, emotions and memories. At this stage of life, people need care and support the most. During our visit to the old-age home in Gurugram, we realised that beyond food, clothing and healthcare, what many senior citizens need most is the warmth of human connection and the feeling that someone cares.”
With the support of Tredence CSR, Aahwahan Foundation has adopted six old age homes across Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, & Kolkata. as part of the ongoing initiative. The program will focus on strengthening these homes and helping ensure that residents have access to essential resources and a more comfortable living environment. As an ongoing initiative, Aahwahan Foundation plans to expand Meethi Muskan to additional cities and old age homes across India. Through this continued expansion, the Foundation aims to reach more senior citizens and provide them with meaningful support tailored to their needs.
Meethi Muskan is part of Aahwahan Foundation's continued efforts to work for vulnerable and underserved communities across India. The Foundation believes that supporting senior citizens requires more than meeting their basic needs-it also involves creating spaces where they can experience respect, companionship and dignity. The initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's broader commitment to social welfare and community development. By combining essential assistance with care and compassion, the Foundation aims to contribute towards creating happier, healthier and more dignified lives for senior citizens.
The elderly residents of this old-age home come from underprivileged and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. They have spent most of their lives earning a living through daily wage and manual labour. At this stage of their lives, they are no longer able to work to support themselves or afford the care and medical treatment they need. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation, said,“A smile from an elderly person can carry a lifetime of stories, emotions and memories. At this stage of life, people need care and support the most. During our visit to the old-age home in Gurugram, we realised that beyond food, clothing and healthcare, what many senior citizens need most is the warmth of human connection and the feeling that someone cares.”
With the support of Tredence CSR, Aahwahan Foundation has adopted six old age homes across Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, & Kolkata. as part of the ongoing initiative. The program will focus on strengthening these homes and helping ensure that residents have access to essential resources and a more comfortable living environment. As an ongoing initiative, Aahwahan Foundation plans to expand Meethi Muskan to additional cities and old age homes across India. Through this continued expansion, the Foundation aims to reach more senior citizens and provide them with meaningful support tailored to their needs.
Meethi Muskan is part of Aahwahan Foundation's continued efforts to work for vulnerable and underserved communities across India. The Foundation believes that supporting senior citizens requires more than meeting their basic needs-it also involves creating spaces where they can experience respect, companionship and dignity. The initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's broader commitment to social welfare and community development. By combining essential assistance with care and compassion, the Foundation aims to contribute towards creating happier, healthier and more dignified lives for senior citizens.
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