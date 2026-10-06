Ambassador Of Uganda Visits His Highness (H.H.) Crown Prince Of Fujairah

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

His Excellency Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the United Arab Emirates, paid a courtesy visit to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

His Excellency the Ambassador extended an invitation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to the 5th Edition of Uganda – UAE Business Forum – Fujairah Chapter, scheduled to be held on 29th October 2026 in Fujairah.

The meeting included discussions on matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sides across various fields.

His Excellency the Ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah and his appreciation for the warm welcome, praising the significant development taking place across the Emirate of Fujairah in all areas.

The Mission's delegation was headed by His Excellency Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda, and attended by Ms. Aisa Ismail, Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. James B. Wafula, Minister Counsellor, Mr. Jeffrey F. Baiga, Counsellor, Ms. Erina Zalwango, Counsellor, and Ms. Ashah Nabbanja, First Secretary.

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