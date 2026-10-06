Foreign Minister On An Early Morning Surprise Visit To Measure Conditions Of Ghanaian Visa Applicants

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

In the early morning of Monday 5th October, 2026, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, embarked on a working field visit, setting out to evaluate the conditions faced by Ghanaian visa applicants at over twenty Embassies and Visa Application Centers in Accra. He was accompanied by some senior officials of the Foreign Ministry.

This journey was more than a mere assessment of the current situation; it was an interactive experience, an opportunity to witness first-hand the current state of affairs and to engage in direct candid dialogue with fellow citizens regarding their unique encounters, in order to understand their experiences, and their hopes for a more streamlined process.

Speaking to the Media at the end of the tour, the Minister recalled that, in his first month as Foreign Minister, he had already made it a point to stress the importance of protecting the dignity and welfare of Ghanaian visa applicants. He had urged diplomatic Missions to address persistent issue of long waiting periods for appointments and ensure adequate arrangements were in place to protect applicants from the whims of unpredictable weather.

While he was pleased to acknowledge the considerable progress made by some missions, he was quick to add that, it is also clear that others must do more to ensure that the welfare of Ghanaians was truly safeguarded. He added that, as he has consistently emphasized, it is the prerogative of the diplomatic missions to determine who qualifies for their visas. Therefore, while he shall not interfere with this decision-making process, his role is to ensure that their actions safeguard the dignity of Ghanaians.

Throughout the journey, the Minister engaged with visa applicants eager to share his findings and observations with the concerned Missions. His goal was a collaborative effort towards securing improvements in the visa application process.

Therefore, in the days ahead, the Minister plans to engage with the Heads of the diplomatic Missions. Armed with his observations and findings, his aim is to foster a collaborative effort towards securing improvements in their respective operations, and to see to it that concrete steps are taken to uphold the dignity of Ghanaians.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and the Minister took the first stride towards bettering the visa application process. He looks forward to the days ahead, where together with the diplomatic Missions, they can create a system that not only meets the needs of Ghanaian citizens but also reflects the pride and dignity of Ghana.

Thus, the Minister's visit is not just a report card, but a call to action. It is a reminder that the welfare of Ghanaian citizens is paramount to the Government of Ghana, and that every diplomatic Mission in Ghana has a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of service. Together, we can strive for a system that is not just efficient, but also compassionate and respectful of the dignity of all involved.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo