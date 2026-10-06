The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Congratulated The Kingdom Of Lesotho On Its 60Th Anniversary Of Independence, Wishing Them Continued Peace, Stability And Progress Towards A Brighter Future

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Letsie III, the Government, and the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho on the momentous occasion of the 60th Anniversary of Independence.

SADC joins all Basotho in celebrating the remarkable progress achieved in promoting peace, democracy, stability, and socio-economic advancement as the Kingdom continues to make important contributions towards regional integration, cooperation, and the collective pursuit of sustainable development and prosperity for the peoples of Southern Africa.

On this historic occasion, SADC wishes the Kingdom of Lesotho continued peace, unity, stability, and prosperity as the nation advances towards an even brighter future. May the celebrations of this Diamond Jubilee inspire renewed hope and commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Lesotho for generations to come.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.