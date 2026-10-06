EIB Vice-President Marek Mora Set To Visit Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Marek Mora will visit Kazakhstan on October 7-8, the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan said on its LinkedIn page.

"On 7-8 October, EIB Vice-President Marek Mora is visiting Kazakhstan. The visit focuses on strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Investment Bank, advancing key investment projects, deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, and supporting the further development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor", the message says.

According to the EIB website, the bank has been active in Central Asia since 2009, with agreements and operations totaling about €750 million.

The bank's engagement in the region continues to expand, including through the opening in 2026 of the EIB Regional Representation for Central Asia in Tashkent.

At the inaugural EU-Central Asia Summit in April 2025, EIB Global, the EIB Group's development arm, committed €365 million in new financing to mobilize up to €1 billion for sustainable transport, water management and climate resilience projects. Since then, the total pipeline for Central Asia has grown to nearly €3 billion.

The EIB said its activities in the region support the European Union's Global Gateway priorities, sustainable and inclusive growth, transparency and regional cooperation.

The EIB's activities also contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are aligned with the bank's Climate Bank Roadmap. Its EIB Global strategic orientation guides investments outside the European Union, with a focus on partnerships and priority areas including clean energy and women's economic empowerment.

In June 2026, the EIB announced that it was providing a €150 million framework loan to Kazakhstan to support the rehabilitation of strategic road infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC).