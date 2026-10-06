Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - The Hansson Family Now Collectively Own 12 Million NAT Shares

Tuesday October 6, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to inform you that my son, Monaco based Alexander Hansson, Vice-Chairman of NAT has bought 300,000 shares at $8.44 per share, bringing his holding to 6,300,000 shares.

Following this transaction, members of the Hansson family collectively own 12 million NAT shares.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

We are experiencing an exceptional tanker market and prospects for NAT are good.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd