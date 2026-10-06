Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - The Hansson Family Now Collectively Own 12 Million NAT Shares
Tuesday October 6, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
I am pleased to inform you that my son, Monaco based Alexander Hansson, Vice-Chairman of NAT has bought 300,000 shares at $8.44 per share, bringing his holding to 6,300,000 shares.
Following this transaction, members of the Hansson family collectively own 12 million NAT shares.
As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.
We are experiencing an exceptional tanker market and prospects for NAT are good.
For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment