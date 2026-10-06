Going Beyond Addiction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego-based Shoreline Recovery Center highlights the importance of long-term support for individuals following addiction treatment

San Diego, CA., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieving sobriety after addiction is a significant milestone-one worth celebrating. But the road doesn't end there. Recovery is an ongoing process that requires healthy coping strategies, continued clinical care and a strong support system.

Each year, September is observed to recognize the millions of individuals living in recovery from substance use disorders. It also promotes greater understanding of addiction, including the importance of continued support after treatment ends.

While choosing sobriety is an important first step toward recovery, maintaining it can be one of the greatest challenges. That's why it's important for individuals, families and communities to view it as an ongoing process to be tackled together.

“The work doesn't stop after successfully completing treatment,” said Shoreline Recovery Center Clinical Director Mike Gallagher.“On the contrary, it's the beginning of a life-long process of putting the tools they've learned into practice in everyday life.”

Shoreline Recovery Center is a leading treatment center for substance abuse and mental health that offers its patients safe and healthy life-changing opportunities through evidence-based substance abuse treatment programs.

Critical in recovery are post-treatment services called aftercare programs, provided to individuals who have recently completed addiction rehab. These services are designed to help individuals maximize what they learned and incorporate them in their new journey.

Each aftercare plan is customized based on individual needs and preferences, and include interventions, activities, and other aspects to deal with specific cravings and triggers. Through aftercare programs, the ability for individuals to cope gradually becomes more manageable and they have more opportunities to build a life that isn't centered around substance use.

“Returning to everyday life will bring challenges they aren't facing in a structured environment,” said Shoreline Recovery Center Therapist Max Kubota.“Jobs, family, finances–these are all responsibilities that come back around to create stress and potentially trigger unhealthy coping behaviors.”

A strong support system goes a long way in recognizing these as challenges before they become overwhelming. Support can include ongoing counseling, peer-recovery groups, family involvement, sober communities, healthy routines and continued communication with treatment professionals.

“Because families and communities are part of the recovery journey, it's important that individuals in recovery receive compassionate support,” Gallagher said.“That includes healthy relationships, routines, positive interactions, boundaries and productive activities.”

Recovery involves several stages, and individuals struggling with addiction do not have to navigate any of them alone. With the support of family, friends and community, they can successfully navigate new and different challenges and build a sustainable recovery.

“Recovery is about more than sobriety,” Kubota said.“It's about helping people rediscover who they are by providing them with healthy tools to handle life's challenges and build a supportive community around them.”





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