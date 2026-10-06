Quorim And Accessfintech Partner To Bring Together Private Credit Market Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership combines private credit expertise with proven market infrastructure to accelerate modernization across private debt markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorim, the private credit infrastructure company launched by iAltA, and AccessFintech, the financial technology firm whose network is used by many of the world's leading financial institutions to improve post-trade operations and data connectivity, today announced a partnership that brings together Quorim's expertise in private credit workflows and market structure with AccessFintech's data network, connectivity and post-trade operating model.

Under the partnership, Quorim will build new technology directly on AccessFintech 's network, pairing Quorim's private credit reach and loan market expertise with AccessFintech's data infrastructure and established base of partners across the broadly syndicated loan market. The result is a more connected ecosystem that improves the exchange of information, streamlines workflows and reduces the operational friction that has historically limited scalability across private credit markets.

The partnership also creates opportunities to leverage capabilities developed in the broadly syndicated loan market with the unique requirements of private credit, bringing proven infrastructure concepts to one of the fastest-growing areas of institutional finance.

“Most of the managers we work with aren't purely private credit. They're investing across liquid and private markets, and they need solutions that reflect that,” said Stephen Johnson, Head of Strategy at Quorim.“Partnering with AccessFintech lets us serve that reality instead of treating private credit as an island. Whether it's the largest multi-asset shop or the smallest single-strategy fund, we can now address all of it.”

The partnership is also a significant milestone in the evolution of the AccessFintech platform. Quorim will deliver its insights to clients through the platform, reflecting a marketplace-style model where clients can access a growing selection of insights and workflows, some built by AccessFintech and others delivered by industry partners such as Quorim, all operating on top of the same trusted foundation.

“For our clients, this partnership means faster, simpler access to the insights and workflows they need, combining Quorim's domain expertise with AccessFintech's network and technology to solve even more operational challenges, all on the platform they already trust,” said Sarah Shenton, Chief Executive Officer of AccessFintech.

The need for shared infrastructure and interoperability will become increasingly important as private credit continues to attract new investors, expand into new segments of the market and play a larger role in institutional portfolios. Rather than relying on fragmented point solutions, the partnership is focused on establishing a scalable foundation that enables market participants to operate more efficiently while maintaining the flexibility required by a rapidly evolving asset class.

About AccessFintech

AccessFintech is a network driven by data and intelligence that transforms post-trade collaboration. Connecting the global capital markets ecosystem, AccessFintech integrates buy-side, sell-side, order management systems, and vendors, supporting a growing network of over 250 active members. The platform facilitates real-time data transformation across a wide range of asset classes, including securities, derivatives, alternatives, and payments. Built on modern, cloud-native architecture with an API-first approach, AccessFintech is designed for scalability and flexibility, offering seamless integration with existing technologies. For further information please visit accessfintech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Quorim

Quorim is a network infrastructure platform for private credit, enabling secure data exchange, automated settlement and real-time reconciliation across market participants. By connecting agents, lenders, custodians and systems, Quorim provides a scalable foundation for a more efficient and interoperable private credit ecosystem. Learn more at quorim.io and follow Quorim on LinkedIn.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders who believe in solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower market participants throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit iAltA.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





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Quorim x AccessFintech

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