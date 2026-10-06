Steric Systems Introduces Cost-Effective Solution For Wine Quality Enhancement Amid Early Harvest Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Steric helps winemakers improve consistency and protect margins with no upfront capital cost

Culver City, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California's unusually early 2026 wine harvest is shifting attention from the vineyard to the cellar, where winemakers are evaluating concentrated fruit, variable structure and lighter production volumes. Steric Systems is inviting wineries to test a low-cost, non-additive process for improving flavor consistency and balance, with the aim of reducing corrective processing and preserving each lot's intended bottling value.







California's early 2026 harvest puts wine quality and balance in focus. Steric's additive-free process may help soften unexpected flavors while preserving each wine's character. Photo by Roberta Sant'Anna/Unsplash.

The Steric process uses precisely controlled, low-energy electromagnetic fields to influence interactions among existing wine components and refine flavor, aroma and mouthfeel. Processing takes seconds at ambient temperature, requires no consumables and produces no waste stream.

Across California's wine regions, the 2026 vintage is bringing earlier harvest schedules, lighter clusters and uneven berry development, with producers reporting concentrated flavors, vivid color and retained acidity. The effects vary by variety and vineyard, making extraction, tannin integration and mouthfeel important considerations as individual lots develop. Where refinement is needed, the goal is to improve consistency and balance while preserving fruit expression and house style.

The financial stakes extend beyond treatment cost. Fining and additional processing can require materials, labor and handling, while declassification can reduce a wine's selling value. Blending a challenged lot may also commit wine otherwise available for a higher-value bottling.

Steric offers another option for selected tanks or barrels. Winemakers compare untreated wine with samples processed at different settings, then assess whether the sensory improvement justifies commercial treatment. Steric's business model requires no upfront capital investment, allowing wineries to weigh processing costs against potential savings in corrective work and the value of keeping wine in its intended program.

“With a lighter crop, protecting the value of every lot matters,” said Bill Fay, CEO of Steric Systems.“We've built Steric around low processing costs and no upfront capital investment because wineries need to improve quality while keeping tight control of spending.”

California wineries interested in evaluating a 2026 wine can contact... or (310) 422-0636 to arrange sample testing.

About Steric Systems

Steric Systems Inc. develops clean, non-additive technology that helps beverage producers improve flavor, consistency and production economics. Its award-winning process has been successfully applied across wine and spirits to enhance product quality, recover off-spec inventory and reduce production costs. Developed through more than eight years of R&D, Steric technology has been used with some of the world's largest beverage alcohol brands.

Press Inquiries

Steve Sukman

media [at] steric.com

(323)536-2575



8655 Hayden Place

Culver City, CA 90232