Yamaha Motor And John Deere Announce Collaboration On Future Side-By-Side Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration will bring together Yamaha Motor's Powertrain and Vehicle Expertise with John Deere's Vehicle Development and U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA and Deere & Company (“John Deere”) today announce an agreement to collaborate on the development of certain future Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles.

The companies will pair Yamaha's powertrain and vehicle design expertise with John Deere's vehicle development, U.S. manufacturing capabilities, and customer insights to create innovative, highly capable SxS vehicles that meet evolving customer needs.

“We are excited about this relationship and the opportunities it creates for Yamaha, John Deere, our dealers, and most importantly, our customers,” said Dean Burnett, Yamaha Motorsports President.“Together, two trusted global brands can accelerate innovation and bring greater value to the market.”

“John Deere and Yamaha share a commitment to quality, innovation, and strong dealer networks,” said Jon Chase, Vice President, John Deere Turf and Compact Utility Business Unit.“This collaboration will enable us to develop differentiated products that excite customers and create meaningful value.”

Yamaha Motor and John Deere will retain their respective brands, dealer and sales channels, and customer relationships. Details about future products will be announced at the appropriate time.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, four corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiaries Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and Torqeedo Inc. [Illinois] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

About Deere & Company

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit Deere.com.

YAMAHA MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

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