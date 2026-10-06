National Community Church Honored With Prison Fellowship Charles Colson Servant Of Hope Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, presented National Community Church (NCC), located in Washington, D.C., with the Charles Colson Servant of Hope Award. The award was bestowed at Prison Fellowship's 2026 Restore Conference, an annual gathering celebrating the ministry's work to transform people and communities impacted by crime and incarceration. This year's conference took place at NCC as Prison Fellowship celebrates 50 years of prison ministry.

The Charles Colson Servant of Hope Award recognizes a person, organization or volunteer who demonstrates servant leadership by bringing hope, redemption and restoration into correctional environments, and makes prison a place of renewal and second chances.

NCC has demonstrated a high level of commitment to serving people impacted by incarceration through its Love Justice ministry. Under the leadership of Pastors Mark and Lora Batterson, the church assists people returning home from prison and families impacted by incarceration, hosts a Second Chance Sunday each April, writes letters to people behind bars, and encourages members to serve as Prison Fellowship Justice Ambassadors, advocating for reform that promotes restoration. In addition, Pastor Lora has served faithfully on Prison Fellowship's board of directors since 2023.

“National Community Church is an incredible example of what it looks like for a church to put its faith into action,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship, who personally calls NCC her church home.“NCC has consistently lived out the belief that God calls us to seek justice, love mercy and restore hope. Their church body has shown a deeply rooted commitment to people impacted by incarceration, serving with holistic compassion.”

NCC volunteers participate in Prison Fellowship Hope Events inside prisons, which connect incarcerated people with members of the church for worship, prayer and encouragement. NCC also supports Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, which aims to strengthen the relationship between incarcerated parents and their children by providing them with Christmas gifts and ongoing support. The church participates in Angel Tree sports camps, where children with incarcerated parents receive coaching, encouragement and hope in Christ. Beyond that, NCC members write letters of encouragement to people behind bars and support them as they return home to their communities.

The Charles Colson Servant of Hope Award honors Prison Fellowship founder Charles“Chuck” Colson. The award is given to those who carry forward his legacy of bringing hope to individuals affected by incarceration. Previous winners include Carl Dill, a member of the Prison Fellowship board of directors; Danny Carr, the first African American district attorney of Jefferson County, Alabama; and Susan Esco, a dedicated justice advocate.

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.

CONTACT: Susan Merriman Prison Fellowship 703-554-8698...