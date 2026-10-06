Mantripping 2026 Guys Trip Report: Men's Group Travel Is Rising, But Only 6% Of Destinations Have A Strategy For It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 167 tourism and travel-industry leaders from at least 15 states, Canada and Mexico weighed in: adventure and fishing now outrank golf, casino and nightlife barely register, and the guys trip is being redefined around the outdoors and father-son travel.

St Joseph, MI, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Men's group travel is on the rise, but the travel industry has barely noticed. That is the central finding of the first annual ManTripping Guys Trip Report from men's travel publication ManTripping.com. ManTripping invited more than 1,000 tourism and travel-industry leaders across North America, and 167 took part.







2026 Guys Trip Survey Results: 63% of tourism professionals cite adventure as the top guys trip request.

Key findings:



96% say demand is up or steady. Growth outnumbers decline nine to one, and not one respondent reported a significant decline.

Adventure (63%) and fishing (53%) now outrank golf (50%) as the most-requested guys-trip activities.

Casino and nightlife rank near the bottom at just 6%, upending the Vegas-and-casino stereotype. Only 6% of destinations have a dedicated guys-trip strategy, even as one in five say they are now actively considering one.

"For nearly two decades, the conversation about guys trips has been driven by movies instead of data," said James Hills, publisher of ManTripping.com. "What we are actually seeing is men choosing the outdoors, choosing experiences they can share, and increasingly choosing to travel with their fathers and sons. This is less The Hangover and more a weekend of fishing, hiking, and real connection."

Why it is happening. The report ties the shift to broader forces: the share of U.S. adults who drink is holding at its lowest point since Gallup began tracking in 1939, outdoor recreation reached a record 183.2 million Americans in 2025, and multigenerational travel climbed 17% year over year. Many of the most-requested activities - fishing, adventure, breweries, camping - are drive-to experiences that need no expensive airfare, pointing to accessible regional destinations such as the Great Lakes and the Midwest.

What the industry is seeing, in their own words:



“Guys trips have always been an important visitor market for Shores & Islands Ohio. So, it is refreshing to see the results of this survey, especially the increased interest in adventure and fishing - two of the things our Lake Erie region is best known for. We even feature three customized getaway itineraries for guys trips on our website. Whether you're chasing adrenaline, casting a line, or just craving great food and drinks with the crew, we've got you covered. These itineraries are packed with adventure, laughs, and a little relaxation - perfect for bros, best buds, or bachelor weekends. We're excited to see additional growth in this market segment.” - Jill Bauer, Shores & Islands Ohio

"The shift is from 'where should we go?' to 'what are we going to experience together?' We are seeing strong interest from multi-generational groups, especially father-son trips." - Kelli Bloomquist, US Ghost Adventures

"The fathers I work with often say the same thing: 'This is the only trip my son and I have actually talked on.'" - Naresh Dahal, Everest Luxury Holidays

"Guys researching trips significantly rose during and since COVID due to the outdoor nature of our region. 41% of our website users were male in 2025." - Laura Argenbright, Laurel Highlands Tourism, Pennsylvania "For men, the golf trip has evolved from a weekend escape into a full cultural experience, blending competition, camaraderie, and premium hospitality." - Caitlin Corbin, Visit Newport Beach

About the survey. ManTripping invited more than 1,000 tourism and travel-industry leaders across North America, and 167 took part. About 80% of those who identified their organization are destination marketing organizations and travel PR professionals - the people who shape how destinations are marketed - and respondents who shared their location cover at least 15 U.S. states, plus Canada and Mexico. ManTripping describes the study as an industry insider survey rather than a consumer poll, and each figure reflects the respondents who answered that specific question.

The full 2026 Guys Trip Report, with additional charts, industry voices, and regional findings, is available at ManTripping.com. Charts, social cards, and photos from the report are available to share in the gallery on the report page. This is the first year of the annual report: ManTripping plans follow-up reports on fishing and hunting, golf, adventure travel, and father-son trips, and will track how these trends change into 2027. Tourism organizations not included in the 2026 survey are invited to share what they are seeing by contacting us directly.







Fishing on Lake Erie out of Port Clinton, Ohio, with a quote from Shores & Islands Ohio.

About ManTripping

ManTripping.com is a leading digital men's lifestyle and travel publication reaching more than one million readers monthly across web and social platforms. Founded in 2008 by digital marketing expert and travel-industry thought leader James Hills, ManTripping delivers sophisticated, experience-driven coverage of men's travel trends, luxury and adventure destinations, cruises and all-inclusive resorts, food and wine, and guys' getaway planning. The publication is a premier resource for mancation and guys-weekend planning, luxury cruise and resort reviews, wine and culinary travel, outdoor adventure, and father-son trips, with practical insight into male travel consumer trends. Founder and publisher James Hills is a recognized authority on men's travel whose work and commentary have appeared in national outlets including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and who speaks regularly at industry conferences on travel, influencer marketing, and digital strategy. ManTripping's audience is concentrated among affluent male travelers aged 25-55 with household incomes of $80,000-$150,000, in major U.S. markets including California, Florida, New York, Washington, Illinois, and Texas. The publication maintains active partnerships with leading travel brands, cruise lines, resorts, and tourism boards worldwide.

Press Inquiries

James Hills

jameshills2 [at] gmail.com

