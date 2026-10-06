Summer Fresh® Introduces New Pickled Veggies For A Fresh Take On Healthy Eating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Fresh® is bringing a fresh new way to add vegetables, flavour and crunch to everyday meals with the launch of its new Pickled Veggies collection, made with apple cider vinegar and designed for today's health-conscious consumer.

The new 454 mL lineup features four varieties: Pickled Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Cabbage and Pickled Carrots. Ready to eat, the collection makes it easy for consumers to add vegetables to everything from sandwiches and salads to tacos, bowls and entertaining spreads.

Healthy Eating Made Easy

Consumers are increasingly looking for foods that support healthier lifestyles without adding more prep to their day. Gut health has become an important part of that conversation, with 84% reporting increased interest in foods or products that support gut health in recent years.

Made with apple cider vinegar, Summer Fresh® Pickled Veggies offer a low-calorie, nutrient-rich way to incorporate more vegetables into everyday meals. Pickling helps preserve vitamins and antioxidants, while apple cider vinegar provides added benefits including digestive support and helping regulate blood sugar.

More Than a Side

From topping avocado toast with Pickled Red Onions to adding Pickled Cabbage to tacos, Pickled Carrots to bowls or Pickled Cucumbers to burgers and sandwiches, the collection is designed to work across meals and occasions. The veggies can also be added to soups, charcuterie boards and cocktails, giving consumers an easy way to add bright, tangy flavour and satisfying crunch straight from the fridge.

President and Owner Susan Niczowski commented:

“We wanted to create something that makes adding vegetables to everyday meals easy and exciting. Consumers are thinking more about gut health and looking for convenient foods they can feel good about eating. Our new Pickled Veggies bring together real vegetables, apple cider vinegar, bold flavour and satisfying crunch in a format that can be enjoyed in so many different ways.”

Available in the Refrigerated Deli Section

Summer Fresh® Pickled Veggies are redefining the role of pickled vegetables in the refrigerated deli, moving them beyond a traditional condiment and into everyday meals. With a ready-to-use format designed for today's health-conscious consumer, the collection gives retailers an opportunity to meet growing demand for convenient, flavourful ways to eat more vegetables.

Follow us on all social platforms for even more Summer Fresh® exclusives using

the links below!

Instagram:

TikTok: @summerfreshsalads

Facebook:

Pinterest:

LinkedIn: \

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Amanda Russo Social Media & Digital Marketing Coordinator Summer Fresh Salads Phone: 905-856-8816 ext. 3270 | Email:...