As The Era Of Super Intelligence Begins, EFFECT CO. Founder Mariel Campbell Named A New Orleans Steel Magnolia For Helping Humanity When It Matters Most

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized in New Orleans Magazine's historic 60th anniversary issue, Campbell joins a distinguished group of women honored as Steel Magnolias for their strength, service and lasting impact on the lives of others.

New Orleans, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proud New Orleans native and resident of The GNO, Mariel Campbell, is also the founder and CEO of EFFECT Co; she is as bullish on her hometown as any entrepreneur in the Gulf South and beyond. Mariel is now thrilled to announce she is among those selected by New Orleans Magazine for its annual“Steel Magnolias” feature. That this edition also marks the 60th anniversary of the publication only adds to the festive nature of the occasion.

Described by the City's eponymous magazine as“generous, durable and unflinching in character”, the New Orleans Steel Magnolia Special Section features Southern women of a truly rare sort of ambition, countenance and skillset, combinations that come out over the course of their collective, inspiring journeys. For many people in her orbit, Mariel's selection is both a perfect fit for the publication and the special section itself as well as an encouragement to see her relentless work ethic and lifelong love for New Orleans, The GNO, the Gulf South and, at the end of the day, the People that make up the world.

“The events of 2005 inevitably become front-and-center at some point in any local's story,” said Jack DeViney, founder of an online magazine also based in The GNO & co-worker of Mariel's in catastrophe response from 2021-2023.“With Mariel Campbell, that ended up being the way a lot of people found out that, yes, she's from The GNO. Yes, she's a fixture among catastrophe and disaster response circles and yes, discussed FEMA, emergency management and her hometown, all live and on-air without going negative. She's obtained more FEMA certifications over the years than currently are offered for one to obtain. But make no mistake: Mariel loves people, and making sure our holistic, societal response to catastrophe misses no one? That's what keeps Mariel up nights.”

While having the conversations and forging the relationships inherent to a burgeoning enterprise is something her journey brought her to excel at, Mariel's CV (including over ten dozen FEMA &/or Emergency Response certifications) doesn't capture moments like traveling across another state to alert all levels of its elected leadership, from office to office, to the massive humanitarian crises their constituents were facing after a major hurricane. With this feature in New Orleans Magazine, however, we see the lived experience, glittering resume and truly heart-warming affection for her hometown come together.

“It's difficult to sleep knowing people are facing traumatic situations alone,” she said to New Orleans Magazine. More on the background and driving forces for Mariel and the women she is proud to join can be found within the pages of the '2026 Steel Magnolias' feature. For her part, making sure nobody is left behind is as critical a part of the future of her hometown and the world at-large as any. While acknowledging its gravitas (“It feels a little surreal,” she remarked), Mariel is proudly embracing the historic nature of the feature's release marking the 60th edition of New Orleans Magazine.

Earlier this year, she also became a Louisiana Economic Development-certified Louisiana Storyteller. After responding to crises' and natural disaster for years, there will be more to come on the next steps with regard to EFFECT CO. and its propriety platforms. She aims to operate her enterprises according to the same ethos; assisting others in having their voices heard, their stories told.“Let's let the continued life and growth and vitality of New Orleans continue to tell its story,” Mariel said in reflection, determined to persist in helping her hometown heal, grow and inspire others.“Years after being written off, New Orleans continues to not only survive but innovate and inspire. I am proud to be a part of it, and I am truly grateful and humbled to be chosen by New Orleans Magazine as part of the annual 'Steel Magnolias' feature.”

About EFFECT CO.

EFFECT CO. is building the platform for impact. We turn lived experience into meaningful insight that reveals what matters, moves decision makers, and drives change at scale. EFFECT CO. is creating a world where no story disappears, no voice is wasted, and the human experience becomes one of the most powerful forces for progress on Earth. Founded by New Orleans native Mariel Campbell, EFFECT CO. did not emerge from a focus group session or due to market trends. Instead, it was the result of two life-long influences: first, growing up in the New Orleans metropolitan area where resilience is an inherent part of life, hospitality an expression of civic responsibility, and caring for others is not the exception but the rule of creating (and keeping) a community. Second, the combined experience of years spent helping individuals and families pick up the pieces following major catastrophes. While the inevitable trail of destruction left behind by a major disaster reveals both the damage left in its wake and the tracks of most running away from disaster, Mariel instead went into those communities. Being the catalyst for recovery and helping those affected find their inner strength to rebuild is both the embodiment of New Orleans resilience and a hallmark of the ethos its natives live by.

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