Glimpse Launches Explore, Bringing Its Industrial X-Ray CT Analysis Software To All Hardware Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glimpse, the industrial CT software and services company whose customers include NASA, Lucid Motors, Anker, and Amprius, launched Explore today, a new package of the Glimpse Portal that marks Glimpse's expansion beyond batteries into verticals such as medical devices, aerospace, automotive, additive manufacturing, and electronics.

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpse, the industrial CT software and services company whose customers include NASA, Lucid Motors, Anker, and Amprius, launched Explore today, a new package of the Glimpse Portal that brings X-ray vision to all hardware teams. Explore joins the company's Battery and Automate packages and marks Glimpse's expansion beyond batteries into verticals such as medical devices, aerospace, automotive, additive manufacturing, and electronics.

Glimpse is also opening a second Scan On Demand service center in the Bay Area in October 2026, joining the existing center in the Boston area and supporting the increased demand unlocked by Explore's cross-industry capability.

Industrial CT hardware technology has advanced substantially over the past decade while the software has not. The Glimpse Portal closes that gap by allowing users to open 100-gigabyte scans in seconds in their browser tab on an ordinary laptop, with no software to install and no prior CT experience required. Teams can store, search, and share scans in a secure system of record The Glimpse Portal reads CT scan data from any scanner, subscriptions cover unlimited users, and the company is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and ITAR compliant.

The Glimpse Portal is sold in three packages. Explore is a CT scan viewer and sharing platform for everyday, largely lab-based inspection: examining every cross section at full resolution, taking measurements, and comparing scans side by side. Battery is a cell quality management solution that includes a high-throughput cell scanning module and a suite of generalized quality inspection algorithms trained on millions of examples. Automate addresses repeated inspection of the same part, frequently in at-line, in-line, or offline production use cases, where custom computer vision algorithms feed inspection results into quality monitoring dashboards.

"Most engineers we talk to never actually review the CT scans they request, because there's no existing solution to do so conveniently and quickly. Someone in a CT inspection lab, often with limited context about which internal features need to be investigated, does the scan review and sends those engineers a report or a handful of screenshots," said Patrick Herring, Chief Software Officer and cofounder of Glimpse. "With Explore, anyone can open a scan themselves in a browser and look at whatever they need to see."

Glimpse established its leadership in battery quality inspection, where scanning throughput and scan data review are a challenge. Cell producers and buyers need to catch microscopic defects across very large batches of cells, and conventional CT has been too slow to sample more than a handful of cells per day. The Battery package's high-throughput scanning module reduces scan time by 10 to 30 times, which lets battery companies increase sampling rates to hundreds of cells per day and beyond. Because quality operators can't review that many scans by hand, the Battery package includes cell inspection algorithms trained on millions of cross sections across a wide range of cell designs.

Teams without a CT scanner can use Glimpse's affordable Scan On Demand services. Customers ship parts, trained CT operators scan them, and high-resolution scans are uploaded in the Glimpse Portal immediately after scanning.

“Two things keep industrial X-ray CT scanning from becoming a mass-market technology that any hardware company can use: the cost of the equipment and a painful data review experience. We're expanding Scan On Demand to more regions so companies don't have to buy a scanner, and launching the Explore package to make sharing and reviewing scans effortless," said Eric Moch, Glimpse's CEO and cofounder. "I'm convinced that once these barriers are lifted, CT scanning will become to part quality control what 3D printing is to prototyping."

Explore is available through Scan On Demand and in limited deployment for teams with their own CT scanner, with broader availability planned for early 2027. In the meantime, anyone can check out the Glimpse Portal's free demo that hosts over 1,000 real CT scans.

About Glimpse

Glimpse puts industrial X-ray CT scanning at every hardware engineer's fingertips, whether they own a scanner or not. The company licenses the Glimpse Portal, a browser-based CT software solution that allows users of any skill level to quickly understand their product quality, from novices deep-diving a single scan to quality teams surfacing trends across tens of thousands of parts per day. Glimpse operates a network of Scan On Demand centers, providing CT scanning inspection services to teams without direct access to a scanner. The Glimpse Portal works with data from any CT system and supports unlimited users. Glimpse does not manufacture scanners. The company is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, ITAR compliant, and headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

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