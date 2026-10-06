Track3d Stops Charging For Visual Documentation Construction Companies Now Pay Only For Progress Tracking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contractors who use Track3D for progress tracking receive visual documentation across their projects at no additional cost, with daily captures included and progress measured by level, trade, and area in as fast as six hours after every capture

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track3D, the AI-native Reality Intelligence company built for construction, today announced a new commercial model in which contractors pay for progress tracking and get visual documentation at no additional cost across their projects. Teams capture the site at the end of the workday, and Track3D turns that capture into both a visual record and quantified progress by level, trade, and area in as fast as six hours. That gives project teams an updated view of what was completed that day and what needs attention before work begins the next morning.

Visual documentation has become a standard part of construction technology budgets, giving project teams a searchable record of site conditions over time. But on most projects, those captures remain a passive record, mainly pulled up when a question, claim, or dispute comes up. On many projects, progress tracking still depends on manual site walks, trade updates and reports assembled after the work has taken place. By the time that information is consolidated, project teams may already be working from outdated progress data.

Track3D converts routine site captures into structured progress data for the project team. Each capture is processed automatically into quantified progress and compared against the schedule, showing what got built, which activities are slipping behind schedule, and which areas have stalled. With daily captures, project teams can start each morning with current data from the day before, focus attention where it is needed, and act on schedule risk before small slips become bigger delays. Track3D works from standard 2D drawings, with no BIM model required, and uses BIM when one is available.

Track3D's progress tracking is currently priced at $0.15 per square foot per project, with progress data available as fast as six hours after capture. Customers using progress tracking also receive visual documentation across their projects at no additional cost for up to five times the contracted progress tracking area, with visual captures available in as fast as 30 minutes.

Track3D was built AI-native from the start, allowing the platform to automate much of the work required to turn site captures into Progress Intelligence. That automation changes both the speed and the economics of Progress Intelligence. Track3D can deliver it in as fast as six hours after capture while including visual documentation at no extra cost.

“Everybody on a jobsite has pictures. Almost nobody has answers,” said Chaitanya NK, co-founder and CEO of Track3D.“Contractors have been paying for the pictures and then paying their own people to work out what the pictures mean. We built Track3D so the answer arrives with the capture. Including the pictures at no additional cost is how we show where we think the value is.”

“This is transformative for construction,” said Kiran Gutta, co-founder and COO of Track3D.“When site captures happen only once or twice a week and progress information takes days to arrive, the data is often better suited to retrospective verification than day-to-day decision-making. When progress is available in as fast as six hours, it stops being a verification tool and starts becoming a part of the daily workflow that teams rely on to run the projects better.”

The new model builds on results Track3D is already delivering on active projects. On a Hensel Phelps project at San Francisco International Airport, Track3D was associated with $342,000 in reported labor savings and 2,964 hours saved from manual progress-tracking work. Track3D is currently used by 16 of ENR's Top 30 contractors.

"The construction technology market has spent a long time putting a price on collecting and storing more data,” said Thai Nguyen, Director of Innovation at Hensel Phelps.“We think the more interesting question is what that data can actually tell you. That's been a big part of our work with Track3D: understanding what jobsite data can really tell us about the work, and turning it into useful, quantified insight into progress. When that turnaround is as fast as six hours, teams get the right data at the right time: early enough to change the outcome on site, not just record it.”

The new model is available now to new and existing customers subject to applicable terms and eligibility criteria. To see measured progress on your own project, contact the Track3D team at track3d.ai/contact-us/

About Track3D

Track3D is a construction technology company transforming how projects are delivered through Reality Intelligence. The platform combines site data with advanced analytics, giving construction teams a single source of truth to track progress, identify risks early, and make informed decisions. Trusted by leading ENR contractors and owners across the U.S., Track3D helps teams deliver projects on time and within budget.

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