XL Named Elite Winner For Recruitment And Selection At 2026 Chicago Best And Brightest Companies To Work For

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago-area managed IT services provider earns one of only 14 Elite awards from the National Association for Business Resources for its standout hiring practices

Chicago, ILLINOIS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XL.net, a Chicago-area managed IT services provider serving businesses since 2009, has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for 2026. XL.net was also honored as the Elite winner in the Recruitment and Selection category, one of only 14 Elite awards presented this year.







XL.net was named the 2026 Elite winner for Recruitment and Selection at Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) recognized the winners at its annual awards celebration on September 15, 2026. Elite winners are selected based on their overall high scores and named in the category where they performed best. Each represents one of 14 distinct award categories, from Work-Life Blend to Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance.

NABR President and CEO Jennifer Kluge praised this year's Elite honorees for investing in their workplace cultures and for a people-first approach that sets them apart as workplace leaders.

"Our clients trust us with the technology that keeps their businesses running, and that trust starts with who we hire" said Adam Radulovic, CEO at XL.net. "We're proud of this recognition and grateful to everyone who helps make XL.net a great place to work."

At XL.net, hiring goes beyond technical credentials. The company looks for candidates who share its commitment to responsive, people-first client service, then invests in onboarding and ongoing training so new team members can grow their skills and careers from day one.

The Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program evaluates companies on their human resource practices, including employee enrichment, engagement and retention, compensation and benefits, communication, and recruitment and selection.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs recognize excellence in workplace culture, wellness, and leadership in markets across the United States. Learn more at nationalbiz.org.







Adam Radulovic, CEO at XL.net (right), accepts the 2026 Elite award for Recruitment and Selection at the Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® celebration on September 15, 2026.

About XL.net

XL.net is a Chicago-area managed IT services provider founded in 2006, delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud consulting, and 24/7/365 support to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm is ISO 27001:2022 certified and built on a preventive model that reduces client IT issues by 79.8% on average.

Press Inquiries

Christian Guy

cguy [at] xl.net



1 E Erie St Suite 525 #244, Chicago, IL 60611