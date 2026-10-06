Gfiber Selects Alianza One To Power Phone Service For Broadband Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative high-speed internet service provider leverages Alianza's cloud-based communications platform to deliver voice services across its service area

Pleasant Grove, Utah, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza, a leading provider of communications platforms for service providers, announced that GFiber, a multi-award-winning, high-speed internet service provider, has selected the Alianza One cloud-based communications platform to deliver voice services to subscribers of its multigigabit fiber-to-the-home service. The updated service, GFiber Phone, is currently available to homes and businesses across the vast majority of GFiber's service area.

“GFiber is one of the most forward-looking and innovative broadband service providers in the United States,” said Michael Schaefer, SVP & Managing Director of American Sales at Alianza.“We are honored to be GFiber's partner of choice for voice services, which reflects our shared belief that voice remains an essential, rich and still-evolving communications medium.”

GFiber Phone is now powered by Alianza One, a cloud-native voice platform purpose-built for service providers that want to offer modern residential and business voice services without the complexity or expense of operating legacy infrastructure. Alianza's fully managed platform eliminates the need for hardware refresh cycles, and complex upgrades of on-premises systems, giving service providers a faster, lower-risk path to modernization.

For GFiber customers, the selection of Alianza One means access to a reliable, regulatory compliant, feature-rich voice service delivered through a provider they already trust. GFiber customers will access the new voice service from the same customer portal they currently use to manage and pay for broadband service.

“We're excited to bring this best-in-class service offering to GFiber customers,” said Nick Saporito, Head of Product with GFiber.“Alianza's next-generation voice platform provides the foundation for delivering communications services that match our customers' expectations - now and in the future - with opportunities for innovation across both residential and commercial/B2B segments for years to come.”

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading global Intelligent Communications Fabric company, empowering service providers to transform networks and accelerate growth. Our modern architecture unifies infrastructure with orchestration to deliver high-value, AI-infused communication experiences across fixed and mobile communications networks. By bridging legacy systems with modern software-defined technologies, we enable providers to simplify operations, innovate faster, and monetize new opportunities in business and consumer voice - including extensibility with a broad ecosystem of AI developers. Trusted by more than 1,000 service providers in over 80 countries, Alianza's proven reliability, security, and scalability make us the strategic partner of choice for both service providers and developers in the era of Cognitive Communications. For more information, visit .

About GFiber

GFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service, prioritizing customer service and speed. GFiber started in 2010 as a Google-driven experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multigig internet future. For more than a decade, GFiber has maintained its $70/1 Gig base internet plan without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to customers in 19 states with plans to expand. GFiber is America's most-decorated internet, winning the JD Power award for Customer Satisfaction in Home Wired Internet in the South Region for the 3rd year in a row in 2025, along with PC Mag Readers' Choice Awards for Best Overall and Fiber ISP, Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes and Carrier of the Year from Fierce Networks, in addition to top recognitions HighSpeedInternet.com, CNET, and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at gfiber.com.

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