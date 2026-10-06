MMI Announces 2026 Financial Learning & Empowerment In Communities (FLEC) Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “These award winners are helping people see that financial stability is within reach, and that they don't have to get there alone.” - Jim Triggs President & CEO, MMI

STAFFORD, Texas, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), the nation's leading nonprofit financial wellness organization, today announced the 2026 recipients of its Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities (FLEC) Awards, recognizing the journalists, media outlets and platforms helping Americans understand their finances and find their way out of debt.

“These award winners are helping people find their way to financial stability, whether through the stories they tell or the tools they build,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI.“Real information, delivered by voices people trust, changes lives.”

2026 FLEC Award Honorees

National Excellence



Sharon Epperson, CNBC

Andrew Keshner, MarketWatch Tiffany Aliche, The Budgetnista

Local Excellence



John Matarese, Scripps News

Azalea Iñiguez, Telemundo 52 Justin Gray, WSB-TV Atlanta

Innovation & Impact



Excellence in Consumer Advocacy – Consumer Reports Excellence in Innovation – SaverLife

MMI's research continues to show that trusted storytelling and accessible tools drive real behavioral change. Local media coverage featuring former MMI clients who have overcome debt has been shown to increase the number of people reaching out for financial counseling by as much as 10 times.

“Our honorees show what's possible when trusted voices and useful tools meet people where they are,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI.“We're proud to recognize the storytellers and innovators helping people find their way to financial stability.”

About the FLEC Awards

As America's preeminent nonprofit financial counseling and education organization, MMI created the Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities (FLEC) Awards to honor media professionals and platforms making a difference for those facing financial insecurity and debt management challenges. Studies show that stigma keeps many people from seeking help, and quality coverage of real financial struggles and triumphs lowers that barrier for millions of others. Launched in 2021 to recognize outstanding consumer finance journalism, honorees are selected by MMI's senior leadership team based on impact, accessibility and the breadth, depth and quality of their work.

About Money Management International

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI's award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI's podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227 |...

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations

813.610.8241 |...

###

CONTACT: Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227... Jackie Callaway Money Management International 813.610.8241...