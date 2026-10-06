Trendler Expands Its Brand Through TUFFY By Trendler And Custom Game Room By Trendler

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic sub-brands create new market entry points while strengthening the Trendler parent brand

Chicago, IL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendler, Inc., an American manufacturer with roots dating back to 1932, is expanding the reach of the Trendler name through two strategically positioned sub-brands: TUFFY by Trendler and Custom Game Room by Trendler.







Tuffy by Trendler

The move reflects a deliberate brand architecture designed to let Trendler speak directly to distinct markets while maintaining the credibility, manufacturing expertise and reputation of the parent company. Rather than asking one brand to carry the same message to every customer, Trendler is building focused sub-brands with their own identities, audiences and value propositions, all connected by the endorsement“by Trendler.”

One Parent Brand. Distinct Market Experiences.

TUFFY is not a new or unproven concept. TUFFY seating has been sold into the commercial market for more than 25 years, building a reputation for value, versatility and strength. Trendler is now expanding the line into promotional, retail and e-commerce, bringing those proven commercial attributes to a broader audience. Durable construction, flexible styling, customization options, and overall value make TUFFY equally well suited to retailers and dealers looking for differentiated American-made seating.

Custom Game Room by Trendler serves a different opportunity: personalized and promotional products that create memorable environments and brand experiences. Its portfolio of custom barstools, pub tables, clocks, and related products allows distributors, businesses, organizations and consumers to turn functional products into visible expressions of a company, team, event or personal story.

The Power of“by Trendler”

The words“by Trendler” connect a specialized product offering to the experience of an established manufacturer. Customers discovering TUFFY or Custom Game Room are not simply encountering a new brand; they are being introduced to another expression of Trendler. Each sub-brand builds awareness for the parent company, and the parent company provides credibility to both.

A Clear Role for Each Brand

. Trendler - The manufacturing foundation and corporate brand.

. TUFFY by Trendler - A proven commercial seating brand with more than 25 years of market experience, now expanding into promotional, retail and e-commerce.

. Custom Game Room by Trendler - A customization-driven brand that turns furniture and game-room products into branded, promotional and personal experiences.

Expanding the Market Without Diluting the Brand

Growth can create a branding challenge for established manufacturers serving multiple markets. Trendler's sub-brand strategy keeps the parent brand as the foundation for manufacturing expertise, quality, engineering and service, while each sub-brand tells a more focused market story.

A retail buyer may discover TUFFY, a promotional products distributor may encounter Custom Game Room, and an OEM furniture manufacturer may know Trendler for components and seating, but all paths lead back to the same organization. Across the portfolio, the brands share core principles: American manufacturing, quality and durability, customization, responsive service, long-term value and shorter lead times.

Building the Future of Trendler

The objective is not to replace or overshadow the Trendler name. It is to multiply the number of ways customers can discover it. By combining the strength of an established parent brand with the focus of specialized sub-brands, Trendler is creating a platform capable of reaching new markets and generating greater value from the manufacturing capabilities already at the heart of the company.

About Trendler, Inc.

Founded in 1932, Trendler, Inc. is a Chicago-based American manufacturer serving the furniture, seating and related industries. Through its core Trendler business and growing family of specialized brands, the company combines decades of manufacturing experience with product innovation, customization and responsive service. Learn more at , tuffy.trendler.com and customgameroomproducts.com.







Custom Game Room by Trendler

Press Inquiries

Stefan Gfesser

sgfesser [at] trendler.com

(773) 284-6600



4540 West 51st Street

Chicago, Illinois 60632