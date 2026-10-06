Machine Safety Market To Reach USD 7.45 Billion By 2030, Growing At 5.7% CAGR, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Machine Safety Market is projected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2030 from USD 5.66 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The market is growing due to the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, which increase machinery complexity and workplace risks. Strict global regulations are driving compliance in high-risk industries, while the focus on predictive analytics and IoT-enabled solutions is further boosting market growth.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 5.66 Billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 7.45 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030

Largest region: Asia Pacific

Leading component: Presence Detection Sensors

Fastest-growing application: Robotics

Report scope: 240 market data tables, 90 figures, 300 pages Key players: Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), and Emerson Electric Co. (US).

Why This Market Matters

Every factory floor where robots and humans work side by side, every packaging line running at high speed, and every chemical plant handling hazardous materials depends on a layer of technology whose entire job is to prevent someone from getting hurt. Machine safety systems - light curtains, safety interlocks, emergency stops, safety controllers - are that layer, standing between rising automation and the people who work alongside it. As factories adopt Industry 4.0 technologies and robots take on more collaborative roles next to human workers, the complexity of what needs protecting has grown just as fast as the machinery itself. That makes the machine safety market a direct measure of how seriously manufacturers are balancing the productivity gains of automation against their fundamental obligation to keep workers safe.

Market Overview

Machine safety systems are crucial for ensuring the safety of operators and other personnel working with or near machines, encompassing components such as physical guards, safety interlocks, emergency stops, and warning signs designed to minimize the risk of injury or harm. The primary objective of a machine safety system is to prevent accidents and injuries by reducing or eliminating potential hazards associated with operating machines, while also helping minimize downtime and reduce the risk of equipment damage or failure. The market is segmented by offering (systems, sensors), component (presence detection sensors including safety edges, laser scanners, safety light curtains, and safety mats; programmable safety systems; safety controllers/modules/relays; safety interlock switches; emergency stop controls; two-hand safety controls), implementation (individual, embedded), connectivity (wired, wireless), sales channel (direct, indirect), application (assembly, robotics, packaging, material handling, metalworking, welding & shielding), and industry (process industries including chemical, food & beverage, metal & mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and power generation; and discrete industries including aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor & electronics), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World across 21 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, mandatory safety standards for equipment and machinery are a primary driver of the market, as stringent regulations from governments and organizations like OSHA, IEC, ISO, and ANSI mandate certified equipment such as explosion-proof sensors, safety interlocks, and light curtains in hazardous areas, with proactive measures like OSHA standards and EU Machinery Directives in the US and Europe enforcing compliance to prevent workplace accidents. Analysts see the growing adoption of IIoT to optimize industrial asset performance and lifespan as the market's biggest opportunity, as the Industrial Internet of Things enables real-time monitoring of industrial assets, supports predictive maintenance, reduces downtime, and enhances workplace safety by detecting hazards early through sensor data transmitted via wired or wireless networks for instant analysis and alerts. At the same time, the high costs associated with automated machine safety system implementation remain a significant restraint, as installation, maintenance, and repair costs create a significant budget burden that large organizations can absorb while SMEs struggle, with frequent updates to regulatory standards such as IEC 61508 forcing costly system upgrades. Technological advancements complicating machine safety product design are also flagged as a key challenge, as advanced machines with complex systems and software complicate the integration of safety features, challenging uniform standards across industries and regions and demanding ongoing R&D, innovation, and collaboration between manufacturers and regulators.

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Segment Analysis

By Offering: Systems are estimated to account for the largest machine safety market share, as these solutions form the backbone of industrial safety protocols by integrating both hardware and software to facilitate comprehensive monitoring, control, and risk mitigation in complex manufacturing environments, with their ability to seamlessly interface with programmable logic controllers, safety relays, and various control networks enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

By Component: Presence detection sensors are set to form the largest component segment, as they play an essential role in enabling real-time monitoring of operator movement in hazardous zones across applications such as robotics, packaging, and assembly, instantly detecting the presence of personnel to facilitate quick responses to potential dangers while ensuring safety measures do not impede workflow.

By Implementation: Individual implementation is estimated to account for a larger share of the market, owing to its versatile deployment options that effectively cater to both legacy systems and standalone machinery, making it especially appealing to small and medium enterprises seeking a cost-effective solution that does not necessitate extensive modifications to existing equipment.

By Connectivity: Wired safety systems lead the market due to their reliability and robust performance, particularly in industries that prioritize safety and efficiency, providing secure signal transmission and stable, continuous communication that ensures machinery operates smoothly and responds promptly to safety triggers. The wireless segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR, driven by increasing demand for flexible, reconfigurable automation in robotics and mobile machinery, along with IIoT-driven real-time monitoring in dynamic industrial environments.

By Application: Assembly applications hold the largest share, as they are essential in sectors like automotive and electronics, where safety mechanisms such as light curtains, interlocks, and emergency stops protect workers and ensure a safe environment while reducing downtime from machinery issues. The robotics segment is estimated to grow faster, driven by the rapid rise in human-robot collaboration and Industry 4.0 adoption, requiring advanced safety systems like laser scanners and AI-integrated controls to ensure safe, dynamic interactions in manufacturing.

By Industry: Process industries dominate the market, given stringent safety regulations in sectors like oil & gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, which rely on advanced technologies for continuous monitoring and fail-safe controls that intervene during abnormal conditions. The process industry segment is also estimated to record a high CAGR, driven by rising automation and SIL-compliant system adoption for continuous operations in high-risk sectors.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global machine safety market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and the expansion of manufacturing hubs in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. This surge is fueled by increasing adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, which heighten the need for advanced safety solutions to protect workers amid complex machinery deployments, while the region's economic dynamism, including FDI inflows and a growing focus on sectors like automotive and electronics, creates substantial opportunities for scalable, cost-effective safety innovations; India is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR among countries in the region. North America and Europe also contribute significantly to global demand, supported by strong legal frameworks for workplace safety and established manufacturing traditions, while the Rest of the World continues to see growing adoption as industries prioritize worker protection and regulatory compliance across emerging markets.

Key Industry Trends



Mandatory safety standards for equipment and machinery, along with automation driving efficiency and productivity gains, continue to be the strongest drivers of machine safety adoption.

The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT-enabled safety devices and real-time monitoring systems, is transforming how organizations approach machine protection and worker safety.

Rising adoption of computer vision, IoT, virtual reality, and automated machine learning is reshaping machine safety product design and hazard detection capabilities.

Growing adoption of IIoT to optimize industrial asset performance and lifespan is creating strong opportunities across manufacturing, automotive, and process industries.

Rising workplace safety awareness in emerging economies is expanding market opportunities for scalable, cost-effective safety solutions.

High costs associated with automated machine safety system implementation and the complexity of machine safety system integration remain key restraints, particularly for SMEs. Technological advancements complicating machine safety product design and the challenge of failing to assess potential risks in machine configuration continue to affect broader market adoption.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies Siemens, Schneider Electric, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Rockwell Automation, and Emerson Electric Co. as key players in the Machine Safety Market, given their strong market share and product footprint, having entered into a number of agreements and partnerships to cater to growing demand for machine safety across innovative applications. In the company evaluation matrix, Siemens is positioned as a Star, leading with a commanding market share, providing seamless compliance with global standards and robust diagnostics for high-risk industries such as automotive and oil & gas. SICK AG falls under the Emerging Leader category, driven by its innovative presence-sensing technologies, including AI-enhanced laser scanners and safety light curtains that enable real-time hazard detection in dynamic environments like robotics and material handling.

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