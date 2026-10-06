Aeroflexx Partners With ZXP Technologies For Industrial Liquid Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, is partnering with Consolidated Brands (ZXP Technologies), to deploy AeroFlexx's proprietary filling equipment at their Highlands, Texas, blending and packaging facility. The deployment will expand regional manufacturing capacity and establish a scalable production base for AeroFlexx's innovative liquid packaging technology across automotive and industrial liquid applications.

Serving customers across the United States and more than 30 countries worldwide, Consolidated Brands brings significant scale and deep experience in automotive and industrial lubricants. Its Highlands facility supports integrated blending, packaging, warehousing, and distribution operations, providing an established manufacturing environment for the partnership.

“As the first to bring AeroFlexx packaging technology to the lubricants market, we are proud to help advance innovative packaging for the category,” said Jennifer Straumins, CEO of Consolidated Brands.“By listening closely to our customers, we recognized a clear opportunity to introduce a solution that rethinks the parameters of liquid packaging, delivering a differentiated experience that combines convenience, performance, and sustainability.”

AeroFlexx liquid packaging technology combines the structural performance and durability needed for industrial liquids with the material efficiency of flexible packaging. Its proprietary airframe helps the package maintain rigidity for easier handling, while the integrated self-sealing valve eliminates the need for a separate cap or closure. A simple squeeze provides controlled, no-glug dispensing with fewer drips and leak-resistant performance. The package can be dispensed with one hand and is designed to empty down to the last drop, helping reduce product waste while using significantly less plastic than traditional rigid packaging.

"This partnership and filling machine deployment is an important step in expanding AeroFlexx's manufacturing footprint and bringing our packaging technology to a new market," said Andrew Meyer, CEO of AeroFlexx.“ZXP Technologies brings the manufacturing scale and lubricant expertise to support commercial growth, while AeroFlexx provides a differentiated packaging format designed for performance, ease of use, and material efficiency.”

The companies aim to deliver a new packaging experience designed to meet the performance demands of industrial liquids. The partnership provides automotive and industrial liquid brands with a regional path to adopt and scale the AeroFlexx format through ZXP Technologies' established manufacturing operations, supporting production and future volume growth.

About Consolidated Brands:

Consolidated Brands (ZXP Technologies) operates an automated, state-of-the-art blending and packaging facility located in Highlands, TX, minutes from the port of Houston and other major transportation hubs. The raw material advantaged location has over 650,000 combined square feet of warehouse space and over 230 bulk storage tanks. They proudly serve some of the world's largest oil brands and retail partners, premium OEM fluids, private label programs, and service domestic and international distribution demand.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx's proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV ) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.

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