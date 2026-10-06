Cloudbees Opens Denver Office As A Major U.S. Hiring Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New hub to leverage Denver's deep pool of tech talent as company expands

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees, which helps enterprises build, run and govern software factories in the agentic coding era, today announced the opening of its new office in downtown Denver, creating a hiring hub for engineering, product and go-to-market roles. The office opening is part of CEO Moritz Plassnig 's strategy to grow CloudBees in tech hubs globally as it helps enterprises navigate a new era of software development.

Denver's tech workforce is projected to grow by 2.2% in 2026, adding nearly 3,500 net tech jobs, according to CompTIA's 2026 State of the Tech Workforce report, a growth rate that ranks among the top 10 metro areas in the country. Colorado also ranks 4th nationally for the concentration of tech workers in its overall workforce. The Denver metro area is home to prominent hubs for major technology companies, including Salesforce, Oracle, Datadog, and Gusto.

For Plassnig, a Colorado resident, the opening is also personal. He returned to lead CloudBees as CEO in June 2026, after first joining the company through their 2018 acquisition of Codeship, the CI/CD platform Plassnig co-founded.

"I know and love Colorado, and I've watched its tech talent pool grow into something real," said Moritz Plassnig, CEO of CloudBees. "Opening our Denver office is an important step in our broader plan to expand our team, strengthen our presence in key communities, and continue building the company for what's ahead.”

CloudBees is also building stronger ties to the local tech community. Plassnig recently joined the 'Building from Colorado' panel at Colorado Startup Week, a discussion on why companies are choosing to build and invest in Colorado's tech ecosystem. The company expects to deepen its involvement as it grows its Denver presence.

Denver joins CloudBees' broader U.S. footprint, including hiring hubs in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Raleigh, alongside teams across EMEA and APAC. CloudBees is continuing to hire for roles in Denver and globally, with open positions available at cloudbees.com/careers.

About CloudBees

CloudBees helps organizations build, run, and govern software factories, giving enterprises the confidence to ship software better, faster, and safer.

Writing code is no longer the bottleneck. Governing what reaches production and validating its impact is. As enterprises adopt agentic coding, software is created faster than most teams can review, secure, and validate. Without consistent governance, organizations risk shipping code they cannot explain, audit, or trust.

CloudBees addresses this challenge without asking teams to replace the tools they already use. Across every toolchain a customer runs, CloudBees makes each change, human or AI, visible, auditable, and accountable before it reaches production. CloudBees Unify is the product behind this: a governance layer, with context and control-plane capabilities, that enforces consistent policy and evidence across every tool, team, and workflow.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at .

Media Contact

SutherlandGold for CloudBees

...