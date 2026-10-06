Medspa Board And QUAD A Provide Joint Guidance On IV Infusion Safety Following Recent Safety Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following recent FDA and CDC safety communications involving compounded injectable glutathione and related adverse events, QUAD A and MedSpa Board are providing additional guidance on IV infusion safety in aesthetic and wellness practices.

IV infusion therapy is a medical service. When offered in aesthetic and wellness settings, IV infusion therapy must be delivered by qualified clinical personnel under appropriate clinical oversight, with safeguards in place for patient evaluation, ongoing monitoring, emergency preparedness, and medication safety.

IV infusions should be prescribed by a physician, PA, or APRN acting within their scope of practice and applicable law. Appropriately licensed and credentialed staff should initiate the infusion and continuously monitor the patient for adverse events throughout the infusion.

Recent illnesses and serious adverse events involving injectable and compounded products reinforce that not every product or therapy is appropriate for every setting. Practices should not administer IV therapies when the practice cannot verify the product's source or quality, when ingredients are not appropriate for the intended route of administration, or when the practice does not have the clinical capabilities to safely manage foreseeable complications.

“IV therapy should be treated like the medical service it is,” said Kate Dee, MD, Founder and CEO of MedSpa Board.“That means appropriate clinical oversight, careful patient selection, ongoing monitoring, and confidence in both the source and quality of every product being administered.”

Marketing and promotional claims should be accurate, supportable, and consistent with applicable regulatory requirements. Claims regarding the safety, effectiveness, performance, or health benefits of IV therapies should be supported by appropriate scientific evidence.

QUAD A and MedSpa Board agree that stronger safeguards are needed for IV infusion services in aesthetic and wellness practices, particularly around product sourcing and quality, clinical oversight, patient selection and informed consent, monitoring, emergency preparedness, and the appropriateness of the therapy for the setting.

“Patient safety in IV therapy depends on knowing what is being administered, where it came from, and whether the appropriate clinical safeguards are in place. Clear standards help make those expectations consistent and accountable,” said Tom Terranova, JD, MA, MBA, CEO of QUAD A.

QUAD A has also published a recent article outlining key questions to consider when evaluating product sourcing, quality, and suitability for IV use:“What's Actually in the Bag? The Sourcing Questions Every IV Practice Should Ask.”

Both organizations are addressing these issues through their respective accreditation, certification, and standards processes and will continue collaborating to provide clearer guidance, strengthen patient protections, and promote safer delivery of IV therapy.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Randi Hamilton

Director of Marketing and Communications, QUAD A

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224.701.6020