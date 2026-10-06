Recognizing Warnings Before A Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego-based Park Mental Health Treatment Center educates community on subtle signs that shouldn't be ignored

San Diego, CA., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, millions of people are fighting a battle to stay alive. Not due to a physical disease like cancer or a heart disorder, but a mental one.

Suicidal thoughts are often tied to emotions and traumas too difficult to process. Roughly 14.3 million adults reported having serious thoughts of suicide over a one-year period, with 4.6 million planning to end their life and an estimated 2.2 million making an actual attempt, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Observed annually in September, National Suicide Prevention Month honors those lost to suicide while reminding communities that being proactive can prevent future deaths.

“Every September we remember those who have lost someone to suicide, have attempted suicide and are still with us, or are struggling with suicidal thoughts and scared to tell someone about it,” said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers.

Park Mental Health is a long-term healing community focused on providing crisis intervention and preventive mental healthcare to men recovering from mental health struggles and help them find meaning in life.

“Too often, we think we will know when someone is in crisis because we expect the warning signs to be obvious,” Weathers said.“But emotional distress doesn't always look like someone who's falling apart.”

Oftentimes, the signs are subtle; withdrawing from the people they love, losing interest in activities they once enjoyed, changes in sleep or appetite and changes in mood or behavior.

“Don't wait until someone reaches a breaking point to ask how they're really doing,” she said.“Don't accept 'I'm fine' as an answer.”

While not every warning sign means someone is considering suicide, significant or sudden changes shouldn't be dismissed, especially when several changes occur simultaneously.

More obvious and serious signs can include increased use of alcohol and drugs, expressions of hopelessness or worthlessness and efforts to say goodbye or put their personal affairs in order.

“Friends and families don't need to have all the answers,” Weathers said.“They just need to care enough to notice and create a safe space for honest conversation.”

Park Mental Health experts encourage an open dialogue and focusing on listening while the person talks, which can help reduce feelings of isolation and provide an opportunity to understand and connect with them.

Genuinely curious questions like, 'You seem different lately and I'm concerned, how are you really doing?' can be the starting point for someone getting the help they need.

As emotional or behavioral changes continue, they begin to interfere with work, school or relationships they can become increasingly difficult to manage. This is when professional mental health support can help.

Anyone in immediate danger or experiencing an emergency should call 911 or seek emergency medical care. People experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress can also call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“Preventative efforts aren't just about the aftermath,” Weathers said.“It is also about creating a culture where people can talk about emotional pain instead of ending their life as a last resort. Be the reason that the person who is struggling finds a reason to stay.”





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