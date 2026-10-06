Innova Engineered Plastics Expands Injection Molding Capacity With Strategic Asset Purchase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHIRLEY, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innova Engineered Plastics (“Innova”), a trusted leader in heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single-use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, is proud to announce the purchase of key manufacturing assets from ATMEX in Mexicali, Mexico. This asset purchase includes nine injection molding machines ranging from 650 to 2,500 tons. Innova also added an incremental 93,000 square feet of production space in Mexicali, which along with the machine purchases, expands Innova's production capacity and large-component molding capabilities.

With this strategic investment, Innova gains both the large-tonnage capability to take on bigger, more demanding programs and additional mid-range capacity to support higher volumes and faster turnaround. The result is more flexibility to meet growing demand for engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosure solutions across Medical Device & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Diagnostic & Lab Equipment, Autonomous Robots, Data Centers & AI, and other critical highly regulated industries.

“This investment is a significant step forward in our growth strategy and reflects our commitment to growing alongside our customers,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics.“Large-tonnage injection molding opens the door to larger, more complex programs, and the added capacity gives us room to support our customers at every stage, from design through full-scale production.”

The new facility becomes Innova's third production site in Mexicali, strengthening the company's manufacturing presence in the region and its ability to scale quickly as customer demand grows. Innova's footprint now comprises of:



A design and innovation hub in Shirley, MA

Three production facilities in Mexicali, Mexico A specialized cast urethane center of excellence in San Diego, CA



Innova serves as a comprehensive partner for the full product lifecycle, delivering end-to-end plastic enclosure solutions from design, 3D printing, CNC machining, cast urethane, thermoforming, reaction injection molding, structural foam molding, and injection molding up to 2,500 tons.

About Innova Engineered Plastics

Innova Engineered Plastics is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single-use components for Medical Device & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Diagnostic & Lab Equipment, Autonomous Robots, Data Centers & AI solutions, and other critical, highly regulated industries. Applications for our custom plastic enclosures include surgical robotics, MRI machines, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing equipment, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, data center parts, and more.

Innova also specializes in the manufacture of aircraft interior components and assemblies, delivering precision-engineered solutions that meet stringent performance and quality standards.

With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly-with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Caitlin Barnhart,...