Private Space (Pvt.Space) Launches No-Tracking Social Media: Post Once In 28 Languages, Earn Day One, Zero Minimums

Tim Gallagher

Big Tech treats users like an ATM. Pvt is the exit: no tracking, no algorithm, and every member can switch on monetization if and when they want.

- Tim GallagherNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Private Space Social Inc., the company behind Pvt (Private Space), today announced its independent, privacy-first social platform as a direct alternative for people tired of being watched, profiled and sold. Pvt is live, debt-free, independently owned with no venture capital, and built on a simple premise: your activity is not for sale.Mass surveillance became normal. Most people stopped noticing.Every click, pause, scroll, and late-night search on mainstream social media is collected, analyzed and turned into a profile. That profile is the real product, and advertisers are the real customers.In 2018, the Cambridge Analytica story gave the public a rare look behind the curtain, with reports revealing that data from up to 87 million profiles on the world's largest social network had been used for political targeting.Weeks later, Mark Zuckerberg sat before the U.S. Senate to answer questions about user data. One exchange said it all. Senator Dick Durbin asked whether he would be comfortable sharing the name of the hotel he had stayed in the night before. After a long pause, Zuckerberg said no. Asked whether he would share the names of the people he had messaged that week, he again declined.It was the right instinct. Billions of users deserve the same choice.Then the headlines moved on. The apps stayed on the phones, and the surveillance business model grew more sophisticated, not less."Big Tech treats users like an ATM. Swipe in, scroll, and they drain you: your data, your attention, your habits, your private life, all withdrawn and sold to whoever pays most," said Tim Gallagher, Founder of Pvt. "When the head of the world's biggest social network was asked where he slept and who he talked to, he said no. He was right. But Big Tech expects you to hand over exactly that kind of information every single day. Privacy for them, surveillance for you. People have short memories, and these platforms are betting on it. We're not."Social media without the surveillancePvt does not track users' every click, does not build behavioral profiles to sell to advertisers, and does not run an engagement algorithm designed to keep people scrolling. Members post, share and connect as they would on any social platform, without paying for it with their privacy. Privacy Plus lets members go off grid, visible only to the people they choose or invisible entirely.Post once. Reach the world in 28 languages.Members publish in their own language, and built-in AI localization makes each post available in any of 28 languages. A creator in Auckland, a writer in São Paulo or a small business in Mumbai can reach a global audience without translators or multiple accounts. Public and private Channels let members build open communities or invite-only spaces, while secure messaging and voice and video calling keep every conversation in one place, without the tracking."On Pvt, one post becomes 28 audiences," said Gallagher. "That's real global scale, open to everyone."The full monetization toolbox from day oneOn most platforms, earning is reserved for accounts that hit follower counts, watch-hour targets or subscriber thresholds. Pvt rejects that gatekeeping. Every member gets the complete toolbox from the day they join, with zero subscriber minimums and zero follower requirements. More than ten monetization streams are available, all fully opt-in and switched on only if and when a member chooses, with payouts available in more than 200 countries."Other platforms make billions from the people creating the content, then make them beg an algorithm for permission to earn," Gallagher said. "Ten followers or ten million, you get the same tools on day one. You decide if and when to use them."Pvt is live and open to new members at .About PvtPvt (Private Space) is a privacy-first social platform operated by Private Space Social Inc. Everyday users and creators share side by side, without behavioral tracking or algorithmic manipulation. The platform offers built-in AI localization across 28 languages, public and private Channels, secure messaging, voice and video calling, and a full, opt-in monetization toolbox for every member from day one, with no subscriber minimums. Pvt is independent, debt-free and has no venture capital backing.

Tim Gallagher

Private Space Social LLC

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Private Space (Pvt) Launches No-Tracking Social Media: Post Once in 28 Languages, Earn Day One, Zero Minimums News Provided By Private Space Social LLC October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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