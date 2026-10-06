Mold Shield Restoration Launches Free Online Mold Risk Check For Homeowners

The free Mold Risk Check shows how a home's conditions encourage mold growth, with a live gauge that scores green, yellow or red.

Louisiana licensed mold remediation contractor releases a free tool that scores a home's moisture conditions in seven questions. No sign-up required.

- Ron Prevost, Owner, Mold Shield RestorationBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mold Shield Restoration, a Louisiana licensed mold remediation contractor serving South Louisiana, has launched the Mold Risk Check, a free online tool that helps homeowners understand whether conditions in their home encourage mold growth. The tool is available now on the company's website.The Mold Risk Check asks seven questions about common sources of indoor moisture: indoor humidity, musty odors, recent water leaks, spots that return after cleaning, the air conditioning filter, attic conditions and bathroom ventilation. A live gauge scores the answers from 0 to 100 and places the home in a green, yellow or red zone, along with the factors raising the score and where to look first.Indoor humidity carries the most weight in the scoring. In humid climates such as South Louisiana, indoor humidity above roughly 60 percent for weeks at a time can allow mold to grow on ordinary surfaces without any leak. Homeowners who do not know their indoor humidity level receive a higher score, reflecting how often unmeasured homes in the region run damp."Every week I talk to homeowners who are worried about mold. They want to know three things: should I be worried, do I need a professional, or what can I do to keep it from happening," said Ron Prevost, owner of Mold Shield Restoration. "This check helps answer all three in about a minute."The scoring was built from conditions the company documents in South Louisiana homes and was checked by other mold professionals. The same page covers common signs of mold in a house, questions about black mold, mold prevention, and a room-by-room guide for homeowners checking their own homes with a flashlight and a humidity meter.The Mold Risk Check is not a replacement for professional mold testing, inspections or remediation. It is intended to help homeowners understand their home's moisture conditions before deciding on next steps. The tool does not ask for a name, email address or phone number. Users may optionally enter a ZIP code, which the company uses to see where moisture problems are most common.The Mold Risk Check is available atAbout Mold Shield RestorationMold Shield Restoration is a Louisiana licensed mold remediation contractor (License MR.07924) serving South Louisiana. Owner Ron Prevost has worked exclusively on mold for five years, in more than a thousand South Louisiana homes, and is on site for every mold job.

Ronald Prevost

Mold Shield Restoration

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Mold Shield Restoration Launches Free Online Mold Risk Check for Homeowners News Provided By Mold Shield Restoration October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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