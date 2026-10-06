CELEBS JOIN HORSES FOR MENTAL HEALTH's HORSETOBERTM #PASSTHEBRAID CAMPAIGN

Allie Colleen, Ambassador for Horses for Mental Health

Shantaia, Horses for Mental Health Ambassador

Gabi Sklar, Horses for Mental Health Ambassador

Jodie Morton, Horses for Mental Health Ambassador

Sarah Hardwig, Horses for Mental Health Ambassador

Allie Colleen, Gabi Sklar, Shantaia, Sarah Hardwig, Jodie Morton & More Help Launch Horses For Mental Health Global Campaign

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horses for Mental Health has launched HORSETOBERTM and its #PassTheBraid Challenge, bringing together celebrity ambassadors, equestrian leaders, and horse lovers worldwide to share stories about the relationships between people and horses. Participants weave their stories, creativity, and connections into an annual celebration of the horse-human bond.Since 2022, HMH has supported hundreds of organizations across the United States and in Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe, raising over $3 million for mental health programs incorporating horses. Award-winning musical artists, athletes, actors, journalists, world-champion equestrians, and more raise awareness for organizations that incorporate horses into their personal growth and mental health programs, bringing life-changing support to teens, families, veterans, first responders, and more.At the heart of HORSETOBERTM is the braid, a symbol of connection and the strength that comes from weaving stories together. Anyone who loves horses is encouraged to participate and #PassTheBraid.Spend meaningful time with a horse. Create a braid and share your story of connection through a photo or video. #PassTheBraid and nominate others to keep the movement growing, tagging @horsesformentalhealth and #HORSETOBER.The #PassTheBraid Challenge celebrates the horse-human bond in all its forms, inviting people across the equine community to participate in ways meaningful to them. Riders can take part at competitions or in their barns. Equine-assisted services programs, rescues, sanctuaries, and other organizations can invite their communities to experience and capture their connections with horses through images featuring braids.Prizes: Each week in October features prize giveaways, community story spotlights, and educational content that encourage horse lovers to participate and share their connections worldwide.Country music artist and songwriter Allie Colleen and her horses, Jack and Einstein, are longtime ambassadors for Horses for Mental Health. They support the organization's mission to bring healing to humans and purpose to horses.“My horses, Jack and Einstein, mean so much to me. Time with them is a chance to slow down, take a breath and just be myself. That connection is why I'm excited to support Horses For Mental Health and HORSETOBERTM. If you love horses, join me: spend time with a horse, create a braid, share what that connection means to you and nominate someone to #PassTheBraid. Our stories can help someone else feel a little less alone.” - Allie ColleenRecently singer, songwriter Sarah Hardwig, with braids in hair and guitar in hand visited fellow horses for mental health ambassador Kat Gillis's Sol Dorado Ranch near Nashville to sing to Kat's horses. Though born blind, Sarah rode horses in her youth and was elated to reconnect with these magnificent creatures.“My heart is so full! I loved all the horses, but I especially bonded with Bandit,” says Sarah, who recently wow the world with her phenomenal performance on“America's Got Talent.”“That horse is my new best friend and I cannot wait to see him and hug on him again!”“Bandit has been a buckle-winning head horse in many rodeos despite dealing with his own visual impairment from equine cataracts, which made this connection extra special,” says Kat Gillis.“Humans are his source of energy and courage because sometimes changes in lighting can be scary to him. Watching him gravitate to and become completely enamored with Sarah is a moment I'll never forget and the reason we built this ranch.Stay tuned to Horses for Mental Health's socials for many amazing moments from this day as HMH celebrates the horse-human connection during HORSETOBER.#PassTheBraid ambassadors also include:- Brei Carter, country-soul singer and U.S. Army veteran- Dalia MacPhee, designer for humans and horses- Dena Delucia, U.S. Army veteran and pastry chef at Delucia's Bake Shop- ELEKTROHORSE, CDM artist, producer, songwriter and line dance curator- Eli Alger, lead singer of the Faster Horses- Fergus the Horse, created and illustrated by author and equestrian Jean Abernethy- Gabi Sklar, singer and songwriter- Gabriela Reutter, Chilean professional show jumper- Jodie Morton, mental health advocate, founder Green Gold and Blues- Josie Strand, Nordic folk-pop artist and Miss Sweden 2021- Ian Saint, journalist and arts and culture correspondent- Kat Gillis, celebrity publicist and owner of Sol Dorado Ranch Nashville- Katie Navarra Bradley, award-winning writer and equine-assisted leadership coach- Lexi, a photographer, and Addi, equestrian friends and college students- Marcus Mason-Williams, artist, illustrator and animator from the United Kingdom- Michael Duncan and Horses for Mental Health equine ambassadors Ranger and Raven- Mikayla Theone Khramov, recording artist and documentary director, and her musical horse, Yupia- Riley Smith, actor and former world champion equestrian, and his daughter, Shiloh- Sarah Hardwig, country artist and singer-songwriter- Shantaia, Nashville-based Canadian country-soul artist- Sophie Grace, Emmy Award-winning actress- Victoria Arlen, TV host, gold medalist and author“We are grateful for the generous support of the #PassTheBraid sponsors, industry partners, and Music City horse enthusiasts who continually saddle up! Special thanks to country music artist Allie Colleen and Bev Moser of B! Noticed PR for championing Horses for Mental Health the last several years,” says Shantel Klinger, creative consultant and celebrity booking producer for Horses for Mental Health.PARTNER WITH HORSETOBERIndividuals, organizations, and horse lovers everywhere can join #PassTheBraid throughout October. Learn more, explore weekly challenges, and register for chances to win weekly prizes on the HORSETOBER WEBSITE.Organizations and brands interested in contributing prizes, exploring partnerships or expanding their involvement are encouraged to contact Horses for Mental Health.Join HORSETOBERTM Oct. 1-31. Connect, create, and #PassTheBraid.About Horses for Mental Health:Horses for Mental Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advances the role of horses in mental health and well-being. Through national initiatives and collaborative partnerships, the organization raises awareness of the horse-human connection and highlights professional programs that incorporate horses into mental health services and personal growth. Horses for Mental Health works to expand access, generate funding, and increase the impact of these programs so more people and communities can benefit.#HORSETOBER #PassTheBraid #HorsesForMentalHealth @horsesformentalhealth

Lynn Thomas

Horses for Mental Health

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HORSETOBER Ambassadors Kick Off The #PassTheBraid Challenge!

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CELEBS JOIN HORSES FOR MENTAL HEALTH'S HORSETOBERTM #PASSTHEBRAID CAMPAIGN News Provided By Horses for Mental Health October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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