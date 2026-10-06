'Silent To Spoken' Explores People-Pleasing, Boundaries And Finding Your Voice In Midlife

Silent to Spoken

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Jennifer Board's new book explores people-pleasing, boundaries, identity, faith & midlife change, offering women practical tools to reconnect with their voice.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the publication of Silent to Spoken: A Woman's Journey Through the Pause by Jennifer Board, a certified menopause and wellness practitioner, on October 6, 2026.

In Silent to Spoken, Jennifer explores the identity shifts, emotional upheaval, and unexpected clarity that can accompany midlife and what can happen when a woman finally gives herself permission to speak.

Jennifer spent much of her life performing the role she believed others needed from her: peacemaker, people-pleaser, and the woman who did not cause trouble. Then midlife brought a season of change, and the strategies she had relied on for years stopped working. The smile became harder to maintain. The silence felt heavier. And she began confronting what had been happening beneath the surface.

“I wrote Silent to Spoken for the woman who became so good at keeping everyone else happy that somewhere along the way, she stopped hearing herself,” says Jennifer Board.

That reckoning became the foundation for Silent to Spoken, an intimate exploration of people-pleasing, boundaries, self-abandonment, nervous system patterns, faith, and the process of rediscovering one's identity during a season of profound change.

Rather than treating midlife as something women simply need to endure, Jennifer encourages readers to see the“pause” as an opportunity to examine the ways they have learned to silence themselves-and begin deciding what they want the next chapter of their lives to look like.

Throughout the book, Jennifer introduces readers to her P.A.U.S.E. FrameworkTM, designed to help women recognize old patterns, understand their responses, establish healthier boundaries, and reconnect with their own voices. Each chapter includes practical tools, reflection questions, a boundary statement, and a prayer to help readers apply what they are learning to their own lives. A glossary also helps readers understand the terminology behind many of the experiences and patterns explored throughout the book.

Jennifer's approach combines deeply personal storytelling with concepts drawn from nervous system science and her work as a certified menopause and wellness practitioner. She writes conversationally and candidly, inviting readers into the complicated space between the person they have been and the person they are becoming.

The result is a book for women who may recognize in its pages the years they've spent keeping quiet, ensuring everyone is happy, and gradually losing sight of their own needs-and who are ready to change that.

About the Author:

Jennifer Board is a certified menopause and wellness practitioner, a content creator, an author, and the founder of Lavish Life Living, a midlife wellness advisory company for women navigating the messy, sacred, and often silent seasons of change. She is the host of the Just Jelly Unfiltered podcast, where she shares honest conversations about the things so many of us were taught not to say out loud. Across social media, email, and her digital platforms, her community of more than 175,000 men and women has become a place for people to feel seen, understood, and a little less alone. Jennifer is the creator of the P.A.U.S.E. FrameworkTM, a faith-informed approach designed to help people slow down, recognize patterns, reconnect with themselves, and move forward with greater clarity. She is a companion in the messy middle, walking beside people as they navigate identity, boundaries, grief, change, and becoming-while still walking through her own. Silent to Spoken: A Woman's Journey Through the Pause is her first book.

Learn more at:

silenttospoken

@justjennboard

Walk slowly. Listen deeply. Live lavishly.

About Ballast Books:

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say-and the courage to say it.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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'Silent to Spoken' Explores People-Pleasing, Boundaries and Finding Your Voice in Midlife News Provided By Ballast Books October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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