Pocketrn And Modivcare Announce A National Strategic Partnership To Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a CMS Innovation Center Program, Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, and Modivcare, a leading provider of non-emergency transportation, personal care services, and monitoring solutions, announced they will form a National Strategic Partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, PocketRN will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.Modivcare's partnership with PocketRN is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of their client base has a dementia diagnosis. Their subsidiary companies, All Metro Health Care (NY and FL), A&B Homecare Solutions (CT), CareGivers America (PA), Carefinders Total Care (NJ), Panhandle Support Services (WV), Multicultural Home Care (MA), Freedom Home Care (MA), and Independence Healthcare Corp. (MA) provide daily care for people living with dementia, and respite care for their caregivers, making this alliance a strategic and logical decision.Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines.“With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the 'glue' for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey they've been doing so forever, and it's high-time their work is valued by our system.”“People living with dementia and their caregivers need consistent, dependable support to help them navigate care at home,” said Marshalina“Marsha” Ramos, DNP, RN, Chief Executive Officer of Personal Care Services at Modivcare.“Our teams understand the realities families face every day and the importance of having the right care and resources in place. Through our partnership with PocketRN, we can bring together in-home support and virtual nursing to better support eligible individuals and the caregivers who care for them.”PocketRN's partnership with Modivcare to deliver the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit:About ModivcareModivcare is transforming healthcare by connecting people with the care they need, wherever they are. Modivcare serves a diverse array of patient populations, from children to older adults, delivering reliable, high-quality care to people living in communities ranging from large, densely populated urban areas to sparsely populated rural communities. The Company's value-based solutions ensure members receive the essential care they need, helping its members manage risks, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. Modivcare is a leading provider of non-emergency transportation, personal care services, and monitoring solutions. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit .Modivcare refers to Modivcare Topco, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, that provides healthcare services under its licensed and credentialed entities.About PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.Media Contacts:ModivcareBrooke AnthoneDirector, Corporate Communications...

William Leiner

PocketRN

+1 8722334490

email us here

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PocketRN and Modivcare Announce a National Strategic Partnership to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model News Provided By PocketRN October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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