Pens Partners With TV Series 'START UP' For First-Ever Brand Sponsorship, Bringing Small Business Stories To Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global promotional products leader sponsors Season 14 of the Emmy-nominated series, chronicling the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

- Kristin Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Pens

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pens, a global leader in branded merchandise, today announced its sponsorship of Season 14 of START UP, the national TV series that airs on PBS and PTV stations across the country. The 6-time Emmy-nominated TV series highlights the trials and triumphs of American small business owners across 13 educational, inspiring episodes.

This is Pens's first-ever brand partnership and first venture into television programming - a meaningful milestone as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary. Pens has been a champion for small businesses since 1966, offering high-quality, affordable promotional products across categories like pens and writing instruments, apparel, bags, drinkware, and more. Through this partnership, Pens will help bring the stories of entrepreneurs to audiences nationwide, while reinforcing their longstanding commitment to helping the business community.

"For 60 years, Pens has had a front-row seat to what entrepreneurship actually looks like," said Kristin Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Pens. "Not the highlight reel, but the real work of building a brand from nothing. START UP tells those stories honestly, and the businesses in Season 14 remind us why we do what we do. Every order we fulfill represents someone's brand, someone's livelihood, someone's bet on themselves. That is exactly the kind of ambition we have built our business to support."

At the core of the partnership is a:15 sponsorship spot that's designed to celebrate entrepreneurship across America.

"We're honored to partner with Pens; a company that has actively supported small business and entrepreneurship for 60 years. We know how important visibility is and Pens helps business owners stand out in an incredibly competitive marketplace,” said Gary Bredow, START UP Host and Creator.

To learn more about the partnership and watch the:15 sponsorship spot, visit:



Season 14 of START UP began airing on local PBS and PTV stations on September 21st. On October 4th, the season launched nationally on WORLD Channel and on PBS and the PBS app. Viewers should check local listings for individual station dates and times.

About Pens

Pens helps businesses build their brand, connect with customers, and grow their business through personalized promotional products. Founded in 1966, the company offers a wide selection of customizable pens and writing instruments, apparel, bags, drinkware, and more. Pens is committed to delivering more value to its millions of customers across 22 countries worldwide, providing expert design support and industry-leading personalization capabilities. It operates a network of more than 11 facilities across North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia. Pens, a National Pen brand, is a Cimpress company (Nasdaq: CMPR).

To learn more, visit .

About START UP

START UP is a national television series that tells the inspiring stories of American small business owners. Hosted by Gary Bredow and produced by Jenny Feterovich, the show travels across the country to highlight the diverse journeys of entrepreneurs building businesses from the ground up. Now in its 14th season, with episodes filmed across states nationwide, START UP has become a valuable educational tool in schools, universities and prisons, and has received 6 Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host, Writing and Casting.

To learn more about the series, visit startuptelevision.

Sarah Garvey - Director Strategic Communications

Pens

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pens Partners with TV Series 'START UP' for First-Ever Brand Sponsorship, Bringing Small Business Stories to Life News Provided By National Pen Co. LLC October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.