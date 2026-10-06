Wave And Boundless AI Partner To Give Small Business Owners Streamlined Access To Non-Dilutive Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boundless AI joins Wave as a capital partner, giving Wave's small business customers a simpler, smarter path to financing, without sacrificing equity.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wave, the financial software platform trusted by more than 350,000 small business owners and solopreneurs across North America, today announced a partnership with Boundless AI, an AI-driven capital marketplace that matches growing businesses with the right lenders. Through this partnership, Wave customers in Canada can now explore and apply for capital directly inside Wave – in just a few clicks.Access to capital remains a persistent challenge for many small business owners, not because financing options do not exist, but because finding the right fit can be time-consuming and difficult to navigate. Business owners may spend significant time comparing lenders and applications without knowing which options best fit their financial profile and growth needs.Boundless AI addresses that directly by evaluating a business's full financial picture in real time and matching it to lenders whose actual credit criteria it meets – cutting out the guesswork and speeding up the path to funding.Through this partnership, Wave customers can now explore and apply for capital directly inside Wave - in just a few clicks. By tapping into Boundless's network of 150+ vetted lenders, small business owners can access non-dilutive financing matched to their stage, cash flow, and growth plans, without giving up equity or ownership."For small business owners, managing cash flow and accessing capital have always been two separate challenges,“ said Adnan Glavas, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Wave.“By partnering with Boundless AI, we're bringing them together in one place - so our customers can focus on growing their business, not searching for financing."Wave customers access Boundless's capital marketplace directly from within Wave. After sharing a few details about their business, Boundless's platform matches them with lenders whose criteria align with their profile, spanning term loans, lines of credit, revenue-based financing, SBA loans, invoice financing, and more. A dedicated Boundless Account Director supports applicants through the process, from the first conversation through funding. There is no upfront cost to apply through Boundless; lender eligibility, terms, rates, and fees vary."Wave has built one of the most trusted financial platforms for small business owners, and we're proud to be their capital partner,” said Kyle Rector, President, Boundless AI.“Too many great businesses are underfunded simply because the right lender is hard to find. Together with Wave, we're changing that - making it dramatically easier for entrepreneurs to fund their next chapter without sacrificing the ownership they've worked hard to build."The Boundless capital integration is now available to Wave customers in Canada. Log in to your Wave account to get started.About Wave:Wave Small Business Software (waveapps ) provides simple money management solutions that empower small business owners and solopreneurs to take control of their finances. More than 300,000 small businesses use Wave's comprehensive accounting platform, which includes bookkeeping, invoicing, payroll, and payments solutions, as well as personalized bookkeeping and accounting coaching from Wave Advisors, a dedicated team of in-house experts. Wave is a fully owned subsidiary of H&R Block and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.About Boundless AI:Boundless AI is an AI-driven capital marketplace that matches businesses with a network of 150+ lenders based on each lender's live credit requirements. The platform supports non-dilutive funding only - from SBA loans and inventory financing to lines of credit and working capital-and is free for applicants. Boundless has supported more than 3,000 companies with funding ranging from $3,000 to $300 million. Learn more at getboundless.

Jesse Shimkovitz

Boundless AI

+1 6472293229

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Wave and Boundless AI Partner to Give Small Business Owners Streamlined Access to Non-Dilutive Capital News Provided By Boundless AI October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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