Newberry Emerges As Agtech Hotspot With $75 Million In Investments

Newberry, Florida AgTech Investments Groundbreaking Ceremony

Rural North Central Florida City Breaks Ground on Industrial Hydroponic Greenhouse and Public Infrastructure Investments at its F-300 AgFoodTech Innovation Park

- Tim Marden, Mayor of Newberry

NEWBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Newberry (pop, 9,000) in rural North Central Florida emerges as a national agriculture technology (AgTech) hotspot with $75 million in new private and public sector investments at its 170-acre F-300 AgFoodTech Innovation Park.

A groundbreaking ceremony keynoted by U.S. Congresswoman Kat Cammack celebrated Harvest Singularity 's approximately $69 million investment to build an industrial hydroponic greenhouse and the Governor of Florida's $5.6 million public infrastructure grant. These investments, along with a collaboration with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) and a startup business accelerator, establish Newberry as a prime location for agricultural innovation and business growth.

“Newberry is growing an agricultural innovation ecosystem with advanced technologies modernizing and strengthening agricultural production,” said Tim Marden, Mayor of Newberry.“We are excited to have Harvest Singularity establish its first production facility at our AgFoodTech Innovation Park and appreciate Governor DeSantis' vision to come alongside and support constructing a new roadway and utilities at the Park with a public infrastructure grant,” added Mayor Marden.

Harvest Singularity, a Florida-based controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company headquartered in Newberry, will develop its first industrial-scale hydroponic greenhouse at Newberry's F-300 AgFoodTech Innovation Park. The project will be located near the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Alachua County Extension Office, which currently anchors the Park.

Harvest Singularity is investing $69 million in its first 325,000-square-foot greenhouse, designed to produce approximately 3.9 tons of premium leafy greens and soft fruits per day. The greenhouse is expected to require approximately 2.8 MW of power, less than average conventional cold-storage warehouse facilities, which can require up to 10 MW.

The facility will combine plant science, greenhouse engineering, precision controls, automation, sensors, and data to support food safety, product quality, and efficient year-round production. It is designed to produce more than 20 harvests per year while using up to 95% less water and approximately 94% less land than conventional farming. The controlled growing environment is designed to produce premium leafy greens and soft fruits without pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides.

The first greenhouse is expected to create more than 55 full-time jobs, with an average annual salary of approximately $91,000. Harvest Singularity plans to develop a network of 10 CEA farm facilities in Florida as the company expands production closer to the communities and markets it serves.

“Harvest Singularity is excited to establish our first commercial greenhouse in Newberry and to be part of the growing agriculture and food innovation community taking shape here,” said Charles A. Garza, CEO of Harvest Singularity.“Our goal is to combine advanced greenhouse systems with Florida agriculture to produce fresh, high-quality food year-round while using land and water more efficiently.”

“Newberry's leadership, its commitment to agricultural innovation, and the resources surrounding the F-300 AgFoodTech Innovation Park were important factors in our decision to locate here. We look forward to becoming part of the Newberry community, creating skilled jobs, and building strong relationships with local and statewide education, workforce, and industry partners,” added Mr. Garza.

“The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is delighted to collaborate with Newberry on advancing agricultural innovation,” said Dr. Damian C. Adams, Executive Director of the newly created UF/IFAS Office of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation.“The Harvest Singularity investment and Florida Job Growth Grant are laying the groundwork to grow the AgTech sector in North Central Florida,” added Dr. Adams.

The Governor of Florida awarded Newberry a $5.6 million Florida Job Growth Grant to construct a roadway and utilities at the Park site. NACCE selected the city as one of several entities nationwide to join a pilot program that will facilitate AgTech entrepreneurship among college students through an AI-powered entrepreneurship center. The F-300 AgFoodTech Startup Business Accelerator in Newberry graduated four companies out of its Spring 2026 cohort.

Jordan Marlowe

City of Newberry

+1 352-339-4670

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Harvest Singularity Grows in Newberry

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