OpenVASP provides a common organisational home for TRP and TRISA interoperability work.

TRISA Joins OpenVASP Association to Advance Open, Privacy-Preserving Travel Rule Infrastructure

- Andrew Davidson, President, OpenVASP Association

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The OpenVASP Association today announced that the Travel Rule Information Sharing Alliance (TRISA ) has joined the Association, bringing the TRISA Working Group, Global Directory Service (GDS), TRISA Envoy and related interoperability work under the stewardship of OpenVASP, an independent, vendor-neutral Swiss membership association.

For VASPs/CASPs, banks and service providers, this means business as usual. Existing TRISA implementations using the TRISA peer-to-peer network of VASPs, or TRISA Envoy, will continue to be maintained and supported. The TRISA Working Group will continue under OpenVASP. Rotational Labs, which has provided the technical infrastructure and support behind TRISA, will continue to operate and support the TRISA infrastructure on behalf of OpenVASP, as it has done since TRISA network operations began in 2020.

“TRISA and OpenVASP have worked toward the same objective for years: open, interoperable and privacy-preserving infrastructure that regulated institutions can actually use,” said Andrew Davidson, President of the OpenVASP Association and co-convener of the Joint Working Group for interVASP Messaging Standards, which maintains IVMS101.“Bringing this work together gives the community a stronger common home for open standards and interoperability, while preserving the infrastructure and expertise institutions already rely on.”

OpenVASP already stewards the open, royalty-free Travel Rule Protocol (TRP). With TRISA joining the Association, two established open Travel Rule protocols and their interoperability work now have a common organisational home. Existing TRISA-TRP interoperability work will continue as OpenVASP further develops TRISA and pursues interoperability with other Travel Rule networks worldwide.

OpenVASP now owns and stewards the TRISA Envoy open-source codebase, an MIT-licensed implementation supporting both TRISA and TRP messaging. OpenVASP will continue developing TRISA Envoy as an open implementation for Travel Rule interoperability. It provides a REST/JSON API for Travel Rule messaging using the IVMS101 data standard and can be self-hosted in an institution's own environment.

“Open source matters because institutions should be able to understand, deploy and integrate the infrastructure they depend on,” said Benjamin Bengfort, CEO of Rotational Labs.“Rotational Labs has supported TRISA from its early development, and we will continue that work for OpenVASP, preserving continuity for organisations already using the network.”

Privacy-preserving peer-to-peer data exchange remains a core principle. The GDS uses TRISA's certificate authority (CA) model to provide secure mTLS certificates and counterparty discovery, while Travel Rule information is exchanged directly between authenticated counterparties using encrypted and signed Secure Envelopes rather than being collected in a central pool of customer data.

TRISA, the Travel Rule Information Sharing Alliance, and OpenVASP/TRP emerged independently with closely aligned goals: to create open standards and protocols for securely transmitting originator and beneficiary information between VASPs while preserving privacy. The initiatives began cooperating publicly by 2020, with TRISA and TRP subsequently establishing interoperability in 2023.

Governance continuity is also reflected at board level. Benjamin Bengfort, CEO of Rotational Labs, and Carol Van Cleef, Founder & CEO of Luminous Group, have now joined the OpenVASP Association's board.

About the OpenVASP Association

The OpenVASP Association is an independent, vendor-neutral Swiss non-profit membership association supporting open, interoperable and privacy-preserving infrastructure for crypto-asset compliance. Its members and working group participants include regulated virtual-asset businesses, financial institutions and technology providers working together on open standards, protocols and software for Travel Rule compliance.

OpenVASP stewards the Travel Rule Protocol (TRP) and now adds the TRISA Working Group, Global Directory Service and TRISA Envoy. It continues its pursuit of interoperability with other Travel Rule networks worldwide.

About TRISA

The Travel Rule Information Sharing Alliance (TRISA) is an open-source initiative for secure, privacy-preserving exchange of Travel Rule information between regulated virtual-asset businesses. Its infrastructure includes the Global Directory Service for trusted counterparty discovery and certificates, together with TRISA Envoy, an MIT-licensed open-source implementation supporting both TRISA and TRP messaging.

TRISA's Working Group and technology are now stewarded by the OpenVASP Association.

T. S. Felstead

OpenVASP Association

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TRISA Joins OpenVASP Association News Provided By OpenVASP Association October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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