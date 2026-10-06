Filipina-American Author Virginia C. Dori Unveils Her Second Novel, CODENAME: VENUS, An Intriguing Spy Thriller

CODENAME: VENUS, a Spy Thriller by Virginia C. Dori is a Must-Read Novel

Virginia C. Dori's CODENAME: VENUS, a Fascinating Spy Thriller Drawn from Relentless Research on Genomics, Assassins, and Espionage, is a Must-Read New Novel

- Virginia C. DoriSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than three decades navigating high-technology marketing and Silicon Valley innovation, Filipina-American author Virginia C. Dori is turning the page to a new chapter with the release of CODENAME: VENUS, an ambitious novel blending genomics research, international espionage, historical lineage, romance, and the intrigue of a global spy thriller.CODENAME: VENUS is Virginia's second published work, following her well-regarded 2009 debut, Walk with Destiny, which continues to receive accolades from readers worldwide.A natural storyteller with an insatiable curiosity about the world, Virginia drew inspiration for CODENAME: VENUS from subjects that have fascinated her for years, including advances in genomics, ancestry and lineage, international espionage, assassins, and the complex human stories behind world events. Her extensive travels also influenced the novel's international settings and diverse characters.“CODENAME: VENUS grew from my fascination with the extraordinary possibilities hidden within our DNA, our history, and our human connections,” says Virginia.“I wanted to create a story that would entertain readers while taking them on a journey through places, ideas, secrets, and relationships that challenge what we think we know.”Virginia's own life experiences add another dimension to her work. Born and educated in the Philippines, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications and Marketing from Far Eastern University before moving to California in 1981 to join her U.S.-citizen parents. That courageous transition launched a career spanning global technology innovation, marketing and branding, creative endeavors, and leadership.Her professional journey took her from corporate boardrooms to boundless travels and creative studios, where she learned to combine analytical precision with a deep understanding of people and their stories. Those experiences helped shape her approach to fiction, giving her characters and narratives a perspective informed by both business discipline and human-centered scrutiny.Virginia has also faced devastating personal challenges. A 24-year breast cancer survivor, she describes gratitude and resilience as defining forces in her life. The loss of her youngest son two decades ago profoundly changed her perspective on life, leadership, and the importance of making every chapter meaningful.“Every chapter of my life has taught me to lead with grace, grit, and gratitude,” Virginia reflects.That philosophy extends beyond her writing. Virginia is a passionate advocate for self-care, mental wellness, healthy living, and lifelong personal growth. She enjoys international travel, sporting events, golf, stage performances, and concerts, while giving back through community volunteering.About Virginia C. DoriVirginia C. Dori is a Filipina-American author, fine artist, and semi-retired marketing executive whose more-than-three-decade career bridges Silicon Valley innovation with the warmth of human-centered leadership. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications and Marketing from Far Eastern University, Manila. She moved to California in 1981 to join her parents, a bold leap that became the first step in a remarkable journey of reinvention and storytelling. Her eldest son is married with a thriving family. Virginia enjoys travel and is also a strong advocate for self-care, mental wellness, healthy living, and lifelong personal growth.About "CODENAME: VENUS"A spy thriller: an intelligent, attractive career woman leads a double life as a high-paid international assassin whose bloodline makes it impossible to get out. When she discovers the ultimate betrayal, her determination to free herself exposes a massive global conspiracy and leads to the formation of The World Order. She finds true love and a community that is ready to protect not only the village but her existence!About "Walk with Destiny"A love story spanning generations and great destinations. A well-bred daughter of a wealthy French-Italian-American family with global businesses found love in her travels but endured heartache as she sacrificed her own love to ease the pain of her lover. She reconnected with a family friend, fell in love again, got married, and raised a family. But life is not perfect, and once again she endured unimaginable pain, but later realized that someone up there had planned her life to exist in a 1st and 2nd act!Book and Author InformationAuthor: Virginia C. DoriEmail:...Title: CODENAME: VENUSGenre: Spy Thriller / Science Fiction / International Mystery / RomanceRelease Date: September 8, 2026ISBN: 1449593674Publisher: KDP AmazonAvailable on Amazon

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Filipina-American Author Virginia C. Dori Unveils her Second Novel, CODENAME: VENUS, An Intriguing Spy Thriller News Provided By VCDAuthor October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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