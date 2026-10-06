Chicago NIL Playbook Brings Athletes, Families And Advisors Together At UIC

Student-athletes participate in an Alternative Careers in Sports Academy NIL Symposium held during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine weekend. ACSA is collaborating with Opulentia to present The Chicago NIL Playbook at UIC

Before the deal is signed, Chicago athletes and families will learn how to protect NIL income, evaluate contracts and plan for the athlete's future.

- Delante Greer, Financial Planner and Event OrganizerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As competitive athletes gain visibility earlier in their careers, their families are increasingly expected to evaluate contracts, taxes, business opportunities and long-term risks alongside the demands of school and sports.The Chicago NIL Playbook, a family forum and expert panel, will take place Thursday, October 29th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Cardinal Room at the University of Illinois Chicago, 750 South Halsted Street.Organized by Opulentia in collaboration with Alternative Careers in Sports Academy, the event will connect athletes and their families with professionals across financial planning, law, tax, insurance and athlete development.The discussion will address:. Understanding NIL contracts, taxes, payment schedules and what the athlete actually keeps. Helping parents and athletes evaluate opportunities, establish healthy boundaries and prepare for pressure or unexpected events. Building the right professional team and turning current visibility into sustainable opportunities beyond athletics“The athletes receiving meaningful opportunities are often still developing as students, competitors and young adults,” said Delante Greer, financial planner with Opulentia and organizer of the event.“Our goal is to give their families access to coordinated guidance before the decisions become more complicated.”The Chicago NIL Playbook is intended for competitive youth, high school and collegiate athletes whose growing visibility may create new financial and business considerations. No existing NIL agreement is required.Families preparing for recruiting exposure, sponsorship inquiries, collegiate opportunities or an athlete's expanding personal brand are encouraged to participate before significant decisions arise.The program will also provide useful insight for coaches, educators, athletic directors, attorneys, accountants, financial professionals and others who help athletes navigate opportunities away from competition.Beyond individual agreements, NIL has broader implications for youth development, entrepreneurship, financial capability and economic opportunity throughout Chicago. Local media, civic leaders, educators and athletic organizations are invited to attend and participate in the conversation.Registration is required, and capacity is limited. Additional panelists and participating organizations will be announced.About OpulentiaOpulentia is a financial planning and investment advisory firm helping professionals, business owners, athletes and families make informed decisions involving investments, taxes, retirement, insurance and legacy planning.About Alternative Careers in Sports AcademyAlternative Careers in Sports Academy supports athletes and their families through financial education, NIL guidance, career development and planning for opportunities beyond the playing field.

Delante Greer

Opulentia LLC

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Chicago NIL Playbook Brings Athletes, Families and Advisors Together at UIC News Provided By Opulentia LLC October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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