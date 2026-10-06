U.S. Carrier Expands OWIT Global's Insurance Workbench For MGA/TPA Bordereaux Ingestion & Transformation

OWIT Global Continues to Support All US Program Business Growth, Including Claims and Premium Bordereaux

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the P&C and A&H global insurance industry, is pleased to announce that another large-tier carrier is expanding its use of OWIT's Insurance Workbench for Bordereaux and Data Management across its enterprise. The Insurance Workbench's Data Integrity and Interchange solutions streamline the consumption, cleansing, and normalization of disparate data and the MGA/TPA onboarding process.

When OWIT Global was initially evaluated, this large-tier carrier's business goal was to expand its program business while streamlining onboarding and data processing. OWIT was chosen over all other industry options because of its insurance-specific processing for premium, cash, and claims, and a precise artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap based on functioning use cases. Building on the success achieved with OWIT, the carrier is expanding its use of OWIT's no-code environment to manage its onboarding and processing in other business units across its enterprise.

“With the rapid growth of the program business market, OWIT continues to be a great option. OWIT is now advancing its platform to the next generation of bordereaux and data management to provide insurers with a dedicated Service Portal. This advancement will enable capacity providers to shift the onboarding, validation, processing, and correction of data files to their distribution,” said Wendy Aarons-Corman, CEO.“Distribution partners can also gain access to reporting, analytics, and other vital operational information at the discretion of their providers, creating greater transparency and efficiency across the ecosystem.”

Aarons-Corman continued,“This represents a significant advancement in how insurance data is managed and shared. As the market continues to evolve, OWIT remains focused on anticipating industry needs and ensuring its product roadmap delivers innovative solutions that help clients stay ahead of the curve.”

OWIT's Insurance Workbench for Bordereaux and Data Management, is a no-code configurable tool that enables business users to onboard and manage all types of data streams. Insurance-specific data transactions are consumed, cleansed, and transformed into desired output formats. The solution includes support for premium, cash, claims, and contract management. Dashboards and reports provide insight into data completeness and trends.

OWIT's Insurance Workbench is available as a shared SaaS model, dedicated SaaS model, hybrid model, or as a customer-hosted option.

To learn more about OWIT's Insurance Workbench and the numerous solutions it can deliver, visit its Insurance Workbench page or .



About OWIT Global

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices, optimized for cloud deployment; SaaS, VPC or Hybrid.

OWIT solutions are currently deployed in production across global Property & Casualty (P&C) and Accident & Health (A&H) insurance segments.

The Insurance Workbench's Data Integrity and Interchange solutions include full life cycle contact management to support Program and Reinsurance arrangements, including file-based Bordereaux and direct source-to-target data interchange.

The Insurance Workbench's Insurance Processing solutions support the extension of legacy environments and standup of new insurance processing needs. Clients can configure Business-to-Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point-of-Sale Portals, Rating, and Document-lite Generation or leverage their own rating and document solutions or use those capabilities within the Insurance Workbench.

OWIT's Insurance Workbench is a unique approach to solving the industry's needs to digitalize its business by combining data integrity and interchange with streamlined operational processes.

OWIT's clients use the solutions on an as needed basis, aligning with the delivery of immediate business benefits while achieving the longer-term strategic vision. OWIT's solutions provide clients with the ability to deploy as standalone or integrate them with their ecosystems and those of their partners.

The Insurance Workbench leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate the onboarding and delivery of these solutions.

To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT Insurance Workbench, visit .

Gilda Migliore

OWIT Global

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Carrier Expands OWIT Global's Insurance Workbench for MGA/TPA Bordereaux Ingestion & Transformation News Provided By OWIT Global October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.