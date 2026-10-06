Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Dr. Kiran Pandit As Medical Director

Krian Pandit, MD, Medical Director

Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital

- Cody Knecht, CEO of Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital

CLARKSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital has announced the appointment of Dr. Krian Pandit as Medical Director. Dr. Pandit brings extensive experience in physical medicine and rehabilitation, acute inpatient rehabilitation, post-acute care, and medical leadership, with a focus on providing individualized care and helping patients achieve meaningful functional outcomes.

Dr. Pandit oversees clinical care within the hospital's inpatient medical rehabilitation program, collaborating with interdisciplinary teams to help patients achieve meaningful outcomes.

“Dr. Pandit's experience in medical rehabilitation and his commitment to collaborative, individualized care will be a valuable addition to Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital,” said Cody Knecht, CEO of Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital.“We look forward to his leadership and the experience he brings to our clinical team and the patients we serve.”

Dr. Pandit has held medical leadership roles across rehabilitation, hospice, and skilled nursing settings. His experience includes overseeing medical staff, developing individualized treatment plans, supporting quality improvement initiatives, and ensuring appropriate care. He has also worked closely with physical, occupational, and speech therapy, nursing, and case management teams to coordinate comprehensive care.

Dr. Pandit completed his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and earned his medical degree from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences in Bangalore, India. He is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

“I am honored to serve as Medical Director of Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital and join a team dedicated to providing exceptional medical rehabilitation,” said Dr. Pandit.“I look forward to working alongside our clinical team to support patients and help them achieve meaningful functional outcomes.”

About Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital

Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital is scheduled to open in Fall 2026 as a three-story, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The facility will feature 20 patient beds on both the second and third floors, each equipped with its own therapy gym to support comprehensive, patient-centered rehabilitation. The hospital is owned by Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis is a national leader in inpatient medical rehabilitation, developing, operating, and managing high-performing inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and hospital based units across the United States. Through its network of hospitals and Nobis Rehab Management Group (NRMG), Nobis helps patients recover from life-changing illnesses and injuries while supporting healthcare organizations in delivering exceptional inpatient rehabilitation services.

Nobis' expertise spans hospital development, operations, clinical program management, and long-term partnership support. Its experienced teams are committed to creating high-performing rehabilitation programs that serve patients, providers, and communities.

JILL WATSON

NOBIS

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Clarksville Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Dr. Kiran Pandit as Medical Director News Provided By Nobis October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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