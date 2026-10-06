Elligint Health & Laguna Health Announce Strategic Partnership To Strengthen AI-Driven Care Mgmt. For Payers & Members

Elligint Health

Partnership pairs Helios® by Elligint Health with Laguna Health's conversational AI suite to help health plans extend care team capacity and improve outcomes.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elligint Health, provider of the HeliosIntelligence Platform serving health plans and value-based care organizations, today announced a commercial partnership with Laguna Health, a conversational AI company for payer case management. The collaboration is designed to give Elligint Health's payer clients expanded tools to support care teams and improve outcomes for the members they serve.The partnership brings together two complementary capabilities: Elligint Health's care management, utilization management, analytics, and population health infrastructure - which today supports care coordination across millions of covered lives - with Laguna Health's conversational AI, which helps care teams manage higher caseloads while maintaining consistent, high-quality member interactions during high-risk moments.What This Means for PayersHealth plans working with Elligint Health will gain access to Laguna Health's conversational AI tools as part of their case management strategy, with the goal of helping care teams:. Expand capacity to support more members without proportional increases in headcount. Reduce the administrative burden on care teams so more time can be spent on complex, high-touch cases supporting care teams to work at the top of their license. Maintain consistent outreach and follow-up at the moments in a member's care that matter most, when engagement has the greatest impact. Surface real-time insights from member conversations that help care teams identify who needs additional support before problems escalate. Review 100% of member interactions for quality and compliance rather than a manual sample. Support caseload optimization and qualityMoving from Sampling towards Quality in Every InteractionElligint Health's payer clients will also gain access to Laguna Insight, which brings quality management, audit, and compliance review to every member interaction rather than a sampled subset. Health plans today typically review a small fraction of calls by hand, which leaves the majority of the member experience unmeasured and most coaching opportunities undiscovered. Laguna Insight evaluates interactions against a plan's own quality and compliance criteria, including the standards that drive regulatory and accreditation review, and delivers the results to supervisors and quality teams with the supporting evidence attached. The same review applies to agentic interactions, giving plans one oversight framework as AI takes on more member-facing workPublished and Validated ResultsLaguna Health's impact is documented in published, customer-reviewed case studies and in peer-reviewed research. In a published case study at a multi-state health plan, care teams recorded:. 66% reduction in post-call documentation time. 99% accuracy in AI-generated clinical content. 96% of care managers surveyed reported they are more efficient with Laguna. 96 additional member enrollments per care manager per yearSeparately published case studies document a 26% efficiency improvement at a risk-bearing provider organization on a four-week implementation, and a 27% gain in call-preparation efficiency at a national payer services organization. Laguna Health's clinical approach has been evaluated with results published in peer-reviewed journals.What This Means for MembersUltimately, the partnership is designed to benefit the members payers serve - particularly those navigating the vulnerable periods in their care journeys. By combining Elligint Health's population health and risk insights with Laguna Health's conversational AI tools, payers will be better positioned to:. Ensure more members receive timely, consistent follow-ups by easing administrative burden. Receive support that adapts to their individual needs and risk level, rather than one-size-fits-all outreach. Experience fewer gaps in their care journeys. Benefit from care teams who have more visibility and can be proactiveAccording to Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health,“Payers are being asked to do more for their members with fewer resources, and care teams feel that pressure every day. This partnership with Laguna Health lets us bring conversational AI directly into the care management workflows our clients already rely on, so care managers can support more members with consistent and higher quality without losing the personal connection that makes care management effective in the first place.”Yoni Shtein, CEO of Laguna Health, noted that,“We started Laguna because care teams don't have the bandwidth to reach everyone who needs them. Partnering with Elligint Health means our conversational AI can now support care teams across a much broader base of health plans and members, right where those teams are already doing their work.”About Elligint HealthFounded in 2024, Elligint Health is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making healthcare more proactive, connected, and intelligent. Elligint Health partners with the nation's most innovative payers and providers to turn data into actionable strategies. By aligning all stakeholders - members, providers, and payers - Elligint Health helps organizations navigate complexity with clarity, creating a healthcare ecosystem that is smarter, more sustainable, and centered on whole-person care.Elligint Health's comprehensive solution provides the performance engine for modern payer and provider organizations - built on an ecosystem of smarter tech, actionable insights, and expanded capabilities. Elligint Health brings together Heliosfor CM and UM, Advanced Analytics for prediction and performance, and Helios Partner Ecosystem to extend and complement the capabilities of our single-platform solution. With more than 13 million lives managed across all 50 states, Elligint Health helps payer and provider teams transform operations, anticipate change, and accelerate smarter care.For more information, see:About Laguna HealthLaguna Health offers conversational AI for care management teams. Its products, Laguna Companion, Laguna Insight, and LISA, help care teams increase capacity, hold quality consistent across every member interaction, and increase quality management across both human and agentic member interactions. Founded in 2020, Laguna Insight was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, CB Insights Digital Health 50, and DHNY 100 for three consecutive years. Published customer case studies and peer-reviewed research are available at lagunahealth. Laguna Health is SOC 2 Type II attested and ISO 27001 certified.For further information, see:

Christine Havlin

Elligint Health

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Elligint Health & Laguna Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen AI-Driven Care Mgmt. for Payers & Members News Provided By Elligint Health October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.