MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ivanity has been named Med Spa of the Year Addison by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating across 51 reviews. The Addison medical aesthetics studio received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Ivanity is a modern medical aesthetics studio in Addison, Texas, serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area with personalized injectables, skin rejuvenation, and wellness. The studio's approach is intentional and refined, designed to enhance what already makes each client beautiful-combining clinical precision with an artistic eye so treatments are built around unique anatomy, proportions, and goals rather than one-size-fits-all changes.

Led by Dr. Sheila Calderon, MD, the Ivanity team brings collaborative care across aesthetics, wellness, and education. The studio operates from 4851 Keller Springs Rd., Suite 220, in Addison.

About Ivanity

Ivanity is an Addison, Texas medical aesthetics studio specializing in personalized injectables, skin rejuvenation, and wellness, serving clients across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Melina Aguevara

Ivanity

+1 972-480-6324

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Ivanity Named Med Spa of the Year Addison News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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