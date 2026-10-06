The PCS Team - REAL Brokerage Wins People's Choice Award For Real Estate Agents In Colorado Springs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The PCS Team - REAL Brokerage, a veteran-led real estate team serving Colorado Springs and the surrounding Pikes Peak region, has been named People's Choice - Colorado Springs in the Real Estate Agents category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 545 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects how consistently the team delivers for buyers, sellers and military families relocating to the area.

Founded by CEO Daniel Padilla, a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) with 21 years of military service, The PCS Team was built around a simple promise: "From Service to SOLD." The team pairs military values with deep local market knowledge. That makes it a trusted resource for service members on PCS orders to Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base, as well as civilian buyers and sellers across the region.

The team's agents hold industry designations including Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE). Clients get help with VA loans, home valuations, cash offers and full relocation planning. Many families start their search from hundreds or thousands of miles away, and the team guides them through every step.

"Our clients trust us with one of the biggest moves of their lives, often while they're juggling military orders and tight timelines," said Daniel Padilla, CEO and Founder of The PCS Team. "Being named People's Choice by the people we've served means everything to our team. It tells us that our focus on integrity, transparency and constant communication is making a real difference."

The PCS Team has helped more than 500 families buy and sell homes in Colorado Springs and nearby communities, including Monument, Fountain, Peyton, Black Forest, Palmer Lake, Manitou Springs, Security and Widefield.

About The PCS Team - REAL Brokerage

The PCS Team is a Colorado Springs real estate team with REAL Brokerage, founded and led by retired U.S. Army CW3 Daniel Padilla. The team specializes in military relocation, VA loans, and residential buying and selling across the Pikes Peak region. It combines military values with local expertise to guide clients "From Service to SOLD."

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Daniel Padilla

The PCS Team - REAL Brokerage

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The PCS Team - REAL Brokerage Wins People's Choice Award for Real Estate Agents in Colorado Springs News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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