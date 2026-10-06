Ranveer Brar: The Connection Between Me And Zakir Khan Is That Of Hungry Children Of Small Towns

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his quiz show 'Yess Chef', has shared what connects him with comedian and actor Zakir Khan.

The celebrity chef and actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show 'Yess Chef', and said that he and Zakir, who appeared in the premiere episode of 'Yess Chef' are the hungry children of small towns.

He told IANS,“See, we both come from different places. But the connection between the two of us is like the hungry children of small towns. Zakir is from Indore, I am from Lucknow. And the hunger and persistence of the children of a small town connects us. And I have a lot of love for his parents. His family loves me a lot”.

He further mentioned,“Last night, I got a call from Zakir's father before going to bed at 11:15 pm. He told me that he liked me a lot. He wished me well. He said that I have made such a good show. So, that relationship is like a family relationship. Where there is an unconditional support and love. And I consider myself fortunate to have friends like him”.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared advice to ensure food safety in homes, and said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He earlier told IANS,“I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets. When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”.

“I think we should continue. Last minute apps are fine in an emergency, but it is very important to go to the market and buy fresh vegetables. Secondly, if we talk about freshness, I feel that if we make as much food as we want, then there will be less things in the refrigerator. And if there are less things in the refrigerator, then there will be less tension in the mind that we have to use leftover food. So, the refrigerator is equivalent to the tension in the mind”, he added.