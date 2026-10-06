Commendable To See How Rahul Gandhi Brought Everyone Together: UP Cong Chief On INDIA Bloc Protests Against CEC

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) As the Opposition INDIA bloc's march-turned-sit-in protest in Delhi continued on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Aradhana Misra Mona said that it was commendable that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was able to gather all the major entities for the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

"INDIA bloc worked really well today. I want to congratulate the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for bringing everyone together. He got the support of all the major leaders and MPs of all the parties, which signifies that whatever the Election Commission did following orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party has to be stopped now or else they should be ready to face the consequences of the same," Misra Mona added.

"The way the police force stopped the leaders was sheer death of democracy. The protestors wanted to reach the Election Commission's office to ask questions on behalf of the nation," she said.

"Who is answerable for deleting more than 13 crore votes? The Opposition is responsible for asking these questions, and they were fulfilling the same," she added.

Misra Mona said that she was completely against the way the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders were detained.

"The way Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped was completely undemocratic; The way other major leaders of the INDIA bloc were barred from entering the ECI office was disgraceful. I am completely against it," she added.

On how the Centre reacted to the Opposition INDIA bloc's march to the EC office, Misra Mona said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been known for their actions during the freedom struggle. Thus, the Gandhi family does not need to prove their dedication and honesty to these bodies."

"Congress party has sacrificed a lot for this nation. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's family members have sacrificed themselves for this country. They are trying to protect the Constitution of this country," she added.

She said that the BJP has used the name of the lord to earn political points, adding: "We not only worship Lord Ram but also Lord Ganesha."

"Gradually, the whole nation will stand with them," she concluded.