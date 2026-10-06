Kazakhstan Ready To Boost Gulf Food Security Partnership - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable partner in ensuring the long-term food security of the Gulf region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakh-Omani business forum in Astana, according to the president's press service.

"My country, with its vast agricultural land, is ready to become a reliable partner in ensuring the long-term food security of the entire Gulf region," Tokayev said.

He said Kazakhstan and Oman have significant potential to expand cooperation in agriculture and food security.

Tokayev also highlighted the importance of strengthening trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries, noting that the development of such cooperation requires an appropriate legal and institutional framework.

In this regard, he pointed to the importance of the agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments, which is designed to provide investors with more predictable, transparent and reliable conditions for implementing projects.

The president also welcomed the signing of an agreement on the launch of a joint investment structure between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority.

"This important initiative will help mobilize financing and attract additional investment. We also see significant potential for cooperation with the recently established International Financial Center of Oman," Tokayev said.

He added that direct ties between financial institutions of the two countries could create new opportunities for mutual investment.

Tokayev also called for stronger direct contacts between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Oman, saying the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Council would provide a practical platform for cooperation.

He noted the countries' longstanding partnership in the energy and mining sectors and said their combined capabilities could help create new joint ventures.

Tokayev also described Oman as an important transit and logistics partner for Kazakhstan, citing its strategic geographic location, developed port infrastructure and access to Middle Eastern and African markets.

Kazakhstan, in turn, has significant natural resources, a developed industrial base and a strategic position on emerging transport routes linking Asia and Europe, he said.

The president stated that the key task now was to give concrete substance to the agreements reached at the political level and make economic ties a major pillar of the Kazakhstan-Oman partnership.