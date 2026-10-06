Salesloft Names Stephanie Manzelli Chief People Officer As It Accelerates The Future Of Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced people leader will shape the talent, leadership and culture powering Salesloft's transformation

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salesloft, the leader in Revenue Orchestration, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Manzelli as Chief People Officer. Manzelli will lead Salesloft's global people strategy, spanning talent, leadership development, organizational design, employee experience and culture, and build the organizational capabilities needed to execute the company's strategy and support its growth.

Manzelli joins Salesloft at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution. Following the 2025 merger of Clari and Salesloft, the two organizations now operate as one company with one leadership team, one strategy and one brand. As Salesloft advances its Predictive Revenue System and its vision for the future of revenue, Manzelli will strengthen the leadership, culture and capabilities that turn that strategy into action across the organization.

“As we advance our vision for the future of revenue, we need a people strategy that is just as ambitious as our business strategy,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Salesloft.“Stephanie brings the business acumen, direct leadership and experience navigating complex transformations to translate where we're going as a company into how we lead, develop and equip our people to get there.”

Manzelli joins Salesloft from Employ, where she served as Chief People Officer. Previously, she served as Vice President of People & Culture at SmartBear and held senior HR leadership roles across the retail, insurance and technology sectors. Throughout her career, she has led organizations through periods of significant change, integrating teams, evolving operating models and translating business priorities into people strategies that strengthen performance and the employee experience.

As Chief People Officer, Manzelli will also advance Salesloft's workforce strategy as AI reshapes how teams work and what they can accomplish. She will focus on developing talent, equipping leaders and building AI fluency across the organization, including creating opportunities for employees to build new skills as the needs of the business evolve.

“What drew me to Salesloft is that the company isn't just talking about transformation. It's doing the hard work to make it real,” said Stephanie Manzelli, Chief People Officer at Salesloft.“AI is changing what businesses and their people are capable of, and companies have a responsibility to bring their workforce along with that change. That means giving people the tools, skills and clarity to grow with the business while building the leadership and culture needed to perform at a higher level.”

Manzelli's appointment comes as Salesloft unifies its business, brand and technology strategy around a clear vision for the future of revenue. Following the company's recent return to the Salesloft brand, it unveiled the next evolution of its Predictive Revenue System and its vision for the agentic era, designed to bring people and AI agents together across the revenue process to predict what's ahead, adapt as conditions change and accelerate revenue attainment. Manzelli's appointment reinforces the role of people, leadership and culture in delivering on that vision.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the revenue orchestration platform that closes the gap between what revenue teams know and what they do next. Powered by agentic AI, Salesloft's Predictive Revenue System connects live signals from buyer engagement, conversations, deals, and forecast data, turning intelligence into clear, prioritized action. Trusted by more than 4,000 organizations including Adobe, 3M, IBM, and Zoom, Salesloft helps revenue teams move from guesswork to confidence, quarter after quarter.

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