Wisconsin School Districts Turn To Edustaff To Strengthen Substitute Staffing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Edustaff's growing network of Wisconsin partnerships combines localized recruiting, state-approved training, onboarding, and payroll support to help districts strengthen their substitute workforce

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As school districts across Wisconsin continue working to recruit enough qualified substitutes and keep classrooms covered, more are partnering with Edustaff to strengthen their substitute workforce and reduce the administrative burden on district teams.

Edustaff currently partners with 23 school districts throughout Wisconsin to support substitute teacher and support staff recruiting, onboarding, training, staffing, and payroll.

Edustaff's Wisconsin partnerships include districts from the following counties throughout the state:



Dane County

Eau Claire County

Fond du Lac County

Jefferson County

Marinette County

Milwaukee County

Rock County

Washington County

Waukesha County

Winnebago County Wood County



The partnerships reflect a broader challenge facing school systems: finding enough qualified people to cover employee absences while managing the recruiting, credentialing, onboarding, and administrative work required to maintain an active substitute workforce.

Edustaff supports district leaders in focusing their time and resources on students, staff, and their schools, rather than spending every morning wondering whether they will have enough people to cover classrooms. Edustaff's role is to help districts build a stronger substitute workforce and create a staffing model that works for their individual communities.

Eau Claire Area School District, Edustaff's first partner in the state, has worked with Edustaff to address several challenges it had experienced with its previous substitute staffing model, including recruiting, onboarding speed, pricing, and access to qualified long-term substitutes.

Edustaff developed a substitute training program approved by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, creating another pathway for qualified candidates to obtain substitute teaching credentials. Edustaff has also placed eligible college students majoring in education in substitute teaching positions.

The result: Eau Claire doubled its number of approved substitutes within one year.

The partnership also gives Eau Claire the ability to hire Edustaff employees directly into permanent district positions, removing a potential barrier when districts identify substitutes they want to bring onto their permanent staff.

Read the full case study on Edustaff's website.

A Comprehensive Approach to Substitute Staffing

Edustaff's K-12 staffing model combines several functions that districts traditionally manage internally or across multiple providers, including:



Localized substitute recruiting

Candidate screening and onboarding

Substitute training

Credentialing and compliance support

Staffing administration

Payroll administration Ongoing employee and district support



The goal is to help districts develop larger, more active substitute pools while reducing the amount of administrative work placed on district human resources teams.

Edustaff believes every district and community is different, so successful substitute staffing requires a local-first approach. As Edustaff's Wisconsin partnerships continue to grow, they can bring more recruiting resources and experience to each community while still building a strategy around each district's specific needs.

District leaders and/or staff interested in learning more about Edustaff's staffing model can visit Edustaff.org and contact Edustaff by submitting a form, email, or phone call.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a national educational staffing organization specializing in recruiting, onboarding, staffing, and payroll solutions for schools and districts. Edustaff partners with more than 630 school districts nationwide and supports educational organizations with solutions designed to reduce administrative burden, strengthen staffing pools, and help keep classrooms supported.

For more information, visit Edustaff.org.

Media Contact

Edustaff Public Relations

877-974-6338

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