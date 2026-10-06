Omnicom Health Named Healthcare Network Of The Year At The 2026 MM+M Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLIXIR New York earns Silver for Large Healthcare Agency of the Year as agencies across the network take home 21 honors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnicom Health was named Healthcare Network of the Year, earning Gold at the 2026 MM+M Awards, as agencies across the network took home a total of 21 honors spanning creativity, health equity, technology, customer experience, market access and more.

OLIXIR New York earned Silver for Large Healthcare Agency of the Year, alongside six honors for its client work. AREA 23 delivered an unprecedented creative showing, earning eight honors, including six Gold awards, across health equity, social, PR, purpose-driven work and point-of-care marketing. Remedy Edge, Omnicom Health Market Access and Neon were also recognized throughout the evening. Together, Omnicom Health and its agencies earned nine Gold and 12 Silver awards, showcasing the breadth of expertise and creativity across the network.

Now in its 23rd year, the MM+M Awards recognize excellence in healthcare marketing and media that is the most creative and effective in the industry.

“Winning Healthcare Network of the Year is an incredible honor because it reflects what makes Omnicom Health so special: the strength and individuality of our agencies and the amazing people behind them,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of Omnicom Health.“Each of our agencies brings something unique, but we're connected by a shared commitment to doing great work that makes a real difference in people's lives. Individually, our agencies are uniquely powerful. Together, we're unstoppable. To see that recognized across the network, and in so much of the work honored this year, is incredibly meaningful.”

Among this year's MM+M Awards honors:

Omnicom Health

Gold, Healthcare Network of the Year

OLIXIR New York



Silver, Large Healthcare Agency of the Year

Gold, Skip the Drama for Exact Sciences / Cologuard – Omnichannel Campaign

Silver, Skip the Drama for Exact Sciences / Cologuard – Use of Customer Experience Marketing

Silver, Skip the Drama for Exact Sciences / Cologuard – TV/Connected TV Advertising Campaign

Silver, Blizzard for Exact Sciences / Cologuard – Best Use of Humor

Silver, Blizzard for Exact Sciences / Cologuard – Use of Film or Video Silver, Give 'Em L for Novartis / LEQVIO – Professional Sales Tool

AREA 23



Gold, Zip Code Exam for Equality Health Foundation – Display, Print & Environmental Media

Silver, Zip Code Exam for Equality Health Foundation – Health Advocacy / Health Affairs / Public Policy

Gold, Zip Code Exam for Equality Health Foundation – Health Equity & Social Awareness Campaign

Gold, The Unnoticed Sponsorship for Brazilian Melanoma Institute – Use of Social Media – Organic

Gold, The Unnoticed Sponsorship for Brazilian Melanoma Institute – Use of Public Relations

Silver, The Unnoticed Sponsorship for Brazilian Melanoma Institute – Disease Education Campaign

Gold, Autism Rocks – Philanthropic or Purpose-Driven Campaign Gold, The Earli Show for EarliTec Diagnostics – Point-of-Care Marketing

Remedy Edge



Silver, GoBoot for Parkinson's Wellness Project – Health-Tech Innovation

Silver, GoBoot for Parkinson's Wellness Project – Digital Patient Solutions and Connected Health Silver, GoBoot for Parkinson's Wellness Project – Philanthropic or Purpose-Driven Campaign

Omnicom Health Market Access

Gold, Full Bloom for Apellis Pharmaceuticals / EMPAVELI – Use of Market Access Marketing

Neon

Silver, Scratch Resistance – Product Launch

The MM+M Awards recognize excellence in healthcare marketing and communications, honoring the industry's most impactful campaigns, organizations and leaders. For the full list of 2026 winners, visit here:

About Omnicom Health

Omnicom Health is the world's leading and most awarded healthcare marketing communications network designed to accelerate intelligent growth for health and life sciences brands. Uniting best-in-class healthcare professional and consumer advertising agencies and specialized capabilities including patient engagement and support, medical communications, market access and more – we deliver connected solutions that drive measurable impact across the full healthcare landscape. Powered by Omni and Acxiom's unparalleled life sciences data, we drive faster, smarter, human solutions for clients including Fortune 500 pharma and life sciences companies and countless startups, biotech and biopharma companies. We are part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC).

CONTACT: Chido Tsemunhu Omnicom Health...